“You can’t be serious!”

Given the fiery temper that he expressed in court, it’s clear that John McEnroe is a man who feels things very deeply. During his run as one of the greatest tennis players in the world, he unleashed a range of emotions, from sheer ecstasy to such intense frustration that rackets were subjected to fatal blows.

His last show of emotions may have been on the court, but it wasn’t a racket in hand. Instead, there was a banner that said: Evonne Goolagong Arena.

If you look at the class of tennis greats like Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, the idea that previous legends of the game protest on the court is a shock – tennis is a men’s sport, isn’t it? But after a legend match ended, McEnroe and Martina Navratilova attacked Margaret Court – the court named after her.

It started with Navratilova jumping from the referee’s chair and reaching for the microphone, where she abused the 24-year-old Grand Slam winner Margaret Court’s views on homosexuality. For the uninitiated, Court was quite vocal in its criticism of homosexuality and made a number of anti-LGBTQI + comments. The criticism has been condemned by a number of current and former players, with many demanding that Court be removed from one of the main locations in the Australian Open. But the tennis world was relatively calm on this front and largely refused to comment publicly on the court’s statements.

In contrast, Navratilova and McEnroe protested. The coverage of the tennis was temporarily interrupted when the couple went onto the court. The viewers at home missed much of what Navratilova had to say. However, this did not prevent images of McEnroe and Navratilova, which were carrying a banner that read “Evonne Goolagong Arena”, from circulating around the world.

McEnroe previously criticized Court and described the former player in an interview with Eurosport as “crazy aunt” by Tennis Australia. At that time, McEnroe said, “There is only one thing that is longer than Margaret Court’s list of tennis achievements – it is her list of offensives and homophobic statements. You cannot separate the person from his or her accomplishments.”

The actions of McEnroe and Navratilova were received with great mockery by Tennis Australia. A TA statement said: “We welcome diversity, inclusion and the right of people to have an opinion, as well as their right to express that opinion. However, the Australian Open has regulations and protocols that determine how each fan, player or guest can use our facility, the event and the global stage it provides. This is to ensure the integrity of our event. ”

Tennis Australia continued: “Two high profile guests have violated these protocols and we are working on them.”

McEnroe and Navratilova were forced to apologize for the protest. There were later reports that the couple might lose their Australian Open credentials due to a protocol violation. Today McEnroe hung up during a radio interview with Melbourne radio host Neil Mitchell. When asked if he regretted it, McEnroe said to Mitchell, “I think it could have been done better and more effectively. Unfortunately, no. I apologized because I was not the one who read the rule book as well as possible. ”

He added: “I understand where Tennis Australia is trying to … deal with it as silently as possible. But in this particular case, I think there were many ways to give and take. I loved Evonne Goolagong when I was a kid, and I think it stands for all the positive things about what you would call a stadium. ”

