advertisement

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson opened up because he couldn’t say goodbye to his father, who tragically passed away last week.

The actor stifled the tears in an emotional video thanking fans for their love and support after the news of Rocky “Soul Man” Johnson’s death on January 15.

advertisement

Dwayne talked about how suddenly his father died and what he would have said to him if he had had the opportunity to say goodbye.

You can watch the open video here:

Later in the video, Dwayne explained that his father felt uncomfortable with a cold and infection before suffering from deep venous thrombosis.

This, the actor said, caused a blood clot in his leg that traveled to his leg and caused a huge heart attack. The only salvation was that Rocky died immediately, so didn’t suffer.

The former wrestling champion had chronic pain all his life, so Dwayne noticed his relief that his father was no longer suffering.

While Dwayne said the only thing left to do was get up, he said he would miss the unique bond he had with his father.

There is so much about my old man and all of his complexity that only I can understand as his son.

Dwayne ended the video by saying he went to the gym to work on his legs, as his father had taught him before he started writing his father’s eulogy.

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) published a statement on the death of Rocky on Wednesday evening and described the former pro wrestler as “figure-hugging and wildly charismatic”.

Johnson was born in Nova Scotia, Canada and started wrestling in 1964. It wasn’t until he started his WWE tenure (then WWF) in 1983 that he became famous in the wrestling world.

His greatest success came when he teamed up with Tony Atlas as The Soul Patrol and became the first African American world champion in WWE history to defeat the Wild Samoans on December 10, 1983.

The WWE statement states that he will “be forever anchored as one of the most influential sports entertainment artists” after receiving the highest honor when he was inducted into The WWE Hall of Fame by The Rock in 2008.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak to someone in confidence, contact Cruse Bereavement Care on the national hotline at 0808 808 1677.

advertisement