News analysis

This could pay off for the Canadian economy if it can get the rare earth (REEs) mining industry going. The problem is that it is not a government priority, such as green energy, although the sector needs federal support to contain China’s monopoly and ultimately stimulate private sector investment. The latest regulatory measures further dampen the outlook for the industry.

The United States is looking for a reliable partner to break China’s stranglehold on REEs. Canada has shown that it can do just that – it supplies the United States with a quarter of its uranium needs and has been a trusted counterparty for over 75 years. Although Canada has approximately 40 to 50 percent of the world’s rare earth reserves, it currently does not produce REEs.

The Canada-United States Joint Action Plan on Critical Minerals Cooperation was finalized on January 9, and experts from both countries will meet in the coming weeks to discuss production and mineral safety issues.

Critical minerals are nickel, copper, uranium, zinc and cobalt, while the rare earths consist of a group of 17 elements with similar properties. Battery manufacturing is a growing source of demand for these metals as electric / hybrid vehicles and electronics become ubiquitous.

What can a government do if it is decided that an industry needs to make a quantum leap forward? The only viable solutions are subsidies and tax benefits, says Carleton University economics professor Ian Lee.

“That’s exactly what we’re doing with solar panels and wind,” he said, adding that “green industry” is the best example of what the government does when it wants an industry to take off.

Not considered green

Pierre Gratton, president and CEO of the Mining Association of Canada, suggested in an interview with BNN Bloomberg that the government could invest directly in some mining companies. In the western industrialized countries, however, governments have given up ownership of the means of production in recent decades.

Government funding for mining has been relatively low in recent years, but there is enough funding for everything that is “green”.

The federal government’s first budget in 2016 committed more than $ 1 billion to clean technologies, including forestry, fishing, energy, agriculture, and mining, over 4 years. However, a government database that tracks “Invest in Canada” funding found that mining had no identifiable resources.

The 2018 budget, which extends a 15 percent tax credit for another year to support exploration work by junior mining companies, is all that has been done. The 2017 budget indicated that Canada has phased out a number of tax breaks for oil, gas and coal mining in recent years.

With the government giving priority to clean energy and certain agricultural sectors in which it believes the country has a comparative advantage and is therefore in need of support, the competing ideal of environmental responsibility will act as an albatross around the neck when mining is the focus.

“The government in Canada is in a position that is rather hostile to mining development,” said Lee. “This is a good example of government cooperation with itself.”

“It was very difficult for explorers to raise funds to explore and develop rare earth projects,” said Gratton. “It is not subject to natural market conditions.”

The reason is that China has monopolized the supply chain for REEs and is less concerned about losing money than securing long-term supplies, says Gratton. This is a common practice for China’s state-owned companies.

“In our view, the reason that China is closed is not because of local supplies. This is due to processing capacity, ”said Tracy Moore, CEO of Canada Rare Earth, a company that acts as an intermediary with added value. It sources rare earth concentrate from existing sources and sells it to refineries that could be built in Canada but are currently located elsewhere.

When China took over responsibility for processing rare earth concentrate a few decades ago, refining was practically stopped elsewhere.

“The Chinese, especially at the time, have ignored environmental processing problems,” said Moore. Finally, China started to mine REEs within its borders.

Wasn’t a priority

A 2014 report by the House of Commons Natural Resources Committee cited industry experts who were urging the government to help develop a reliable rare earth supply chain.

“Given the poor capital market conditions for the Canadian junior commodities sector, while we are firmly committed to the principles of the free market, we respectfully ask ourselves how Canadian rare earth developers should assert themselves in a market dominated by a powerful sovereign nation, the one calculated market strategy and where other governments are spending huge sums to rapidly develop rare earth deposits to support their national interests, ”said Al Shefsky, president of Pele Mountain Resources Inc., in the report.

Shefsky said at the time that Canada could build its own REEs supply chain and generate billions of economic activities and thousands of well-paid jobs.

In the report, Canadian officials said that investment in research and development of REEs was approximately $ 1 million in the three years ending March 2014. This spending has overshadowed the $ 120 million in the next five years and the $ 80 million in Australia over the next three years for the next three years.

According to Moore, the most important factor is providing the ability to improve and separate the REEs.

“If you build mines in Canada, the concentrate has to go to China for processing,” he said. It is not a question of mining, but of having a suitable drain for the concentrate to be refined.

“If the government wants to get involved, I think it should be at the level of refining / improvement that helps exploit the best mining opportunities,” added Moore.

Monopolies don’t stop

China’s de facto monopoly on REEs is a thorn in the side of the US military. It is the U.S. national security concerns – such as the need to use these important minerals for the manufacture of components for combat aircraft and other key electronics products – rather than China’s classic monopolistic behavior that is driving the first steps towards dismantling the monopoly.

Historically, however, monopolies have never lasted long. Economic theory says that they tend to kill themselves. If the monopolist tries to raise prices too much, the incentives for others to develop an alternative become too tempting.

“In the long run, each monopoly creates its own state of destruction,” said Lee. “Now with mature capitalism, you have so many different companies, so many different wealthy people.”

The United States and its allies have made it clear that their dependence on China needs an alternative for rare earths. The seeds of destruction are being sewn for China’s REEs monopoly.

Gratton is excited about the broader collaboration between the United States and Canada on critical minerals.

“I just think it’s great … really good for our two countries,” he said.

“Canada is a major supplier of 13 of the 35 minerals that the United States has identified as critical to economic and national security,” said Natural Resources Canada’s January 9 press release.

“We have the potential to become a reliable source of other critical minerals, including rare earth elements.”

