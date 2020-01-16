advertisement

Times are changing. So much so that from this month people can register to vote in the Steve Madden stores across the country.

Yes, you read that correctly. The shoe brand teamed up with Voto Latino to launch a 2020 voter registration campaign ahead of the November presidential election to bridge the gap among unregistered voters while educating and encouraging young people to vote. (Voto Latino is an organization co-founded by Rosario Dawson that empowers Latinos as agents of change.)

From this week through March 13, 81 Steve Madden locations will encourage customers to register with a unique text code that appears in stores. An online voter registration website operated by Voto Latino is then called up. To be featured on @stevemadden social, newly registered voters can grab an “I registered” sticker, take a selfie and post it with #GenSteveVotes.

“Based on my experience, I realized the importance of the right to vote. The right to vote is all in a democracy. I am proud to be able to partner with Voto Latino. I think it is the noblest effort to get people to vote support no matter how they pull the lever, ”Steve Madden said in a statement.

The 81 locations include participating stores in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, New York and Texas. Click here for the full list.

