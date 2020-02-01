advertisement

A young Derby family said their brand new Redrow home smelled of sewage so much that they couldn’t sleep at night.

In addition to the foul smelling drains, they said they had problems with pipe leaks, poorly fitted carpets and workers who didn’t show up.

Joe Hind and his wife Anastasia said the problems left them with fond memories of their first family home in Oakwood.

The couple, who are both 27, have a nine-month-old daughter, Olivia, and another baby on the way.

According to Mr. Hind, they are investigating whether they can return the keys to Redrow and get a refund.

A spokesman for Redrow said it had resolved all of the issues raised by the Hind family.

Dad said, “There are way too many problems to solve.

“We are now at the point where we are sick and tired of the workers entering and leaving the house that we have just abandoned.

“Even when the problems are resolved, they are disgusting. The sealant around the house is the worst I have ever seen.”

And Mr. Hind said recent problems with the drains have prevented them from sleeping at night.

He said: “We just had builders two days ago, all the toilets were blocked, the sinks were emptying slowly.

“We had smells that woke us up, the bathroom smelled so bad that we couldn’t even sleep at night.”

The house cost the family £ 230,000.

Mr Hind said putty in his house was the worst he had ever seen

(Image: Derby Telegraph)

When they moved in, they had to take care of their six-week-old daughter while the builders were trying to fix the problems with the property, which increased stress.

And Mr. Hind said he had counted 15 times where the builders failed to show up.

He added: “I had to be absent from work, we lost days off.

“Where I work, I only had one day off which was spent in the house waiting for someone to show up.”

In addition, Mr. Hind stated that there was a leaking shower, which meant that water was running through the kitchen ceiling.

He said the pair also had to spend £ 2,000 to install their own carpets, which Redrow did not reimburse for several months.

Mr. Hind said: “We stop at the estate and we just don’t like the house, we don’t have any good memories yet.

“We are not classifying it as a house, we have not put pictures because we do not want it. It is not a house.”

Hind said they had already asked if they could move because they wanted to return the keys for a refund.

He said, “Even if everything is resolved, it has taken all that happiness away from us, it will never feel like home.”

Martyn Pask, Managing Director of Redrow East Midlands, said: “All of the historical points raised by Mr. Hind have been addressed.

“Over 90% of our customers would recommend us to a friend because when problems arise, we always try to work with customers to resolve them.”

