A girl believed to be the state’s first baby in 2020 was born 12 minutes past midnight at Rotunda Hospital in Dublin.

The 3.23 kg baby was her mother’s first child, and both mother and daughter were doing well, according to the hospital.

A second girl, weighing 2.59 kg, was born in the hospital 59 minutes after midnight. This little girl was her mother’s third child.

The hospital said that a photo op was being prepared for Wednesday afternoon, with more details expected about the girls and their families.

The rotunda stated that the child was the firstborn of the year, which was confirmed by a number of state maternity clinics.

Limerick University Hospital stated that his first baby was born at 12:46 a.m. However, since the mother had asked for no publication, no further information was provided except that the mother and baby were fine.

It was a pattern that was repeated across the state when hospitals responded to parents’ requests for privacy.

The Coombe Women’s Hospital said that two babies were born in the first five hours of the day, but the affected families did not want advertisements and no further details were released.

Holles Street said it had given birth to at least one baby in the early hours of January 1, but could not provide any information, including the time of first arrival.

Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Drogheda said it gave birth to a little girl at 6 a.m., but no further details were released.

The Cavan General Hospital said it could not confirm whether babies were born because information could not be shared over the phone.

A spokeswoman for Mayo University Hospital said no babies were born after midnight, but one is expected in the coming hours.

An information request has been made to Cork University Hospital and an answer is expected.

Letterkenny General Hospital said that no one was born until 11:20 p.m., but one was.

Mullingar General Hospital in Co Westmeath said it “unfortunately” has no New Year babies.

