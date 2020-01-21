advertisement

Public sector workers who retire before reaching retirement age receive additional pensions from the government to ensure that they are not out of their own pockets.

There is no similar provision for private-sector workers who are legally required to retire at 65 but who can only apply for a state pension at a later date.

advertisement

The supplementary pension corresponds to the amount of the state pension, which they can only access after reaching the new higher retirement age.

“It is an unequal treatment,” said Technical Guidance pension advisor Tony Gilhawley.

“Part of the workforce will be isolated from the increase in the state pension age at the expense of the taxpayer, the other part – the private sector – will not.”

Pensions have become an unexpected general election problem, with politicians from all parties reporting anger on people who have been denied state pensions and who are forced to receive lower benefits after retiring.

The worry is that the problem will become particularly acute next year when the statutory retirement age rises to 67.

The statutory retirement age will increase to 68 in 2028. However, many private sector companies continue to force people to retire at 65.

Politicians have tried to take action to address the problems they have identified as anomalies in the system – although the issue was mentioned in a cross-departmental report back in 2016.

The state took measures in 2014 to ensure that pensioners were not affected by the pension gap.

“The supplementary pension is available to pensioners on request to compensate for the shortfall in pension cover between the day of retirement and the age of entitlement to a state pension (subject to contribution) if the non-payment of social benefits is due to no debt of the pensioner,” says the Justification for pensioners in the public service.

The protection of public sector workers is provided for by a legal instrument that the then Minister of Public Spending and the Brendan Howlins Reform signed in 2014 with the introduction of the new higher state pension age.

“The state therefore does not expect its own employees to get along” without “when they retire before the statutory retirement age, but is currently expecting this from the private sector,” said Gilhawley.

“You could raise the statutory retirement age to 99, and it would be extremely indifferent to civil servants. It has no impact on the civil service. “

Anyone who has been in the public service since April 1995 pays the PRSI at the full rate like the private sector workers. In addition to access to other social benefits, this entitles them to a state pension.

When they retire, the state pension will be integrated into their public pension. Someone who retires this year at the age of 65 and 40 years of service with a salary of € 70,000 is entitled to a pension equal to half his salary – € 35,000.

With the current state pension of € 12,956, the public pension is € 22,044.

However, since they are not yet 66, they are not entitled to a state pension. If they were in the private sector, they would lose more than a third of their expected retirement income. Until the retirement age, however, the government pays an additional pension of EUR 12,956 per year.

This payment is limited to civil servants. The only restriction is that everyone who receives the supplementary pension is not entitled to work.

The amount of the supplementary pension can be reduced by the amount that a pensioner can receive through other social benefits such as the benefit of a job seeker.

advertisement