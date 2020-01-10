advertisement

The state has spent more than 1.5 billion euros on agency workers in recent years, including cooks, architects, cleaners, diplomatic missions and nurses.

Since 2014, the Public Works Office has spent more than EUR 15 million on 52 temporary workers. These include IT service providers, engineers, architects, caterers, assistant cooks and household assistants.

In a letter to the co-chair of Social Democracy, Catherine Murphy, OPW Minister of State for the OPW, Kevin Boxer Moran, states: “The tasks that the OPW has taken over from agencies concern the following areas: ICT, mechanical engineering and electrical engineering, drainage maintenance, monument conservation , Civil engineering, and Arás an Uachtaráin ”.

According to health care providers, more than EUR 1.4 billion was spent on health care over a period of five years to 2018.

In a letter to Ms. Murphy, the HSE said agency spending should be viewed in the overall context, including increasing demand for services. the impact of past restrictions on public service recruitment and the ongoing challenges in recruiting and retaining clinical personnel. ”

“Approximately 94 percent of our compensation spend per year is directly employed, and in certain cases, apart from using the agency, there are limited options for maintaining essential services.”

The HSE said the flexibility that the agency staff offers makes it an “appropriate choice”.

“HSE strives to keep agency staff to a minimum, but hiring and retaining clinicians, nurses, and other key staff is a constant challenge and impairs our ability to maintain safe and effective services,” it says in the letter.

In 2014, € 277 million was spent on agency workers, € 259 million in 2015, € 277 million in 2016, € 301 million in 2017 and € 330 million in 2018.

No information for 2019 has been provided so far.

In the Taoiseach department, an order-related cleaning service has been used since 2017 at a price of almost € 55,000.

In a parliamentary response, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said this was “a temporary measure to ensure that service levels in my department are maintained while a hiring process for additional cleaners is in progress”.

“In this regard, a total of three contract cleaners were commissioned by my department.”

Diplomatic missions

The State Department spent more than EUR 2 million on the recruitment of 114 agency workers. These are used in a “small number” of diplomatic missions.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney said this would include new missions of particular complexity in the local labor market or those where “changes in workload take time to assess the number and type of roles or skills required”.

“Open selection processes for the direct employment of locally engaged employees generally take place when there is clarity about the operational requirements and the number and profile of the required roles.”

In the Ministry of Economy, Enterprise and Innovation, almost 130,000 euros have been spent on temporary agency workers in the areas of legal research and legal secretariat since 2015.

Secretary of Commerce Heather Humphreys said that my department will use the services of an employment office if certain critical skills are not available at a certain time or if a particular service is needed for a short period of time acquire the necessary skills.

“Human resources are a constant priority to ensure that my department remains able to support the broad mission and workload in a number of challenging policy areas.”

The Department of Defense has spent nearly 3.4 million euros on agency workers in the past five years, State Secretary of Defense Paul Kehoe told Ms. Murphy in a letter sent on December 23.

He said it was not possible to specify exactly how many agency staff would be employed due to the way in which the invoice was recorded.

