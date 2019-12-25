advertisement

The Ohio State Block ’O’ logo is one of the most recognizable logos in American sports. For this reason, the US state of Ohio protects this trademark. When it turned out that Overtime Sports Inc. had its own O logo, the state of Ohio directed an injunction to the high school sports streaming website.

In response, Overtime Sports filed a lawsuit on Monday because, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer, “they are seeking a legal statement regarding the continued use of the” O “brand.

This is due to a disagreement as to whether the two logos are similar or not. The state of Ohio is trying to say that overtime sport that is sport-related and has an “O” for its logo will create public confusion. Therefore, and with a similar logo, there is a possibility that Overtime Sports will benefit in some way from a similar but different logo, and if possible, others can follow the example. This is one of the reasons why the school tried and failed to include the word “The” earlier this year.

Overtime Sports tries to say that the logo is unique enough because of its different color and shape so that the average person doesn’t confuse the two logos.

This year Overtime Sports applied to the US Patent and Trademark Office for registration of the “O” trademark, which is described in court documents as “largely characteristic of the sloping corners within the individual concentric shapes”, which, in contrast to the sharp-edged rectangle are his center. “

Brands used by OSU, however, “have an octagonal shape in each of their concentric shapes,” the company said in court documents. “They don’t have a rounded edge or a rectangle.”

Ohio State offered a compromise in which Overtime Sports expired its logo over time (no pun intended), but Overtime Sports did not seek it and the two parties went to court. Overtime Sports believes that their logo does not create confusion. Since the state of Ohio may be able to sue the logo at any time, they have only filed a lawsuit in the hope that the justice system will find a solution.

(Cincinnati Enquirer)

