The Big Narstie Show is back Channel 4, from the start date to the first guests, here is everything you need to know.

Series 3 of the Big Narstie Show will debut on Channel 4 in February.

The alternative anarchic late-night entertainment show presented by musician Grime Big Narstie and stand-up comedian Mo Gilligan had its first release in 2018.

Now, a whole new set of episodes has been confirmed for 2020.

With more famous guests, more musical performances, more frank speaking and much more laughing sketches, the award-winning show will continue to break all the rules of the book chat show – so expect the unexpected .

Big Narstie Show start date

Season 3 of the Big Narstie Show will start on Friday February 7.

The episodes will air at 11:05 p.m. each week with six episodes from the new series.

You can watch episodes online via the All4 player here.

Big Narstie Show guests

Special guests confirmed to join Narstie and Mo for the first episode (February 7) include Gemma Collins, Vinnie Jones and Guz Khan.

Queues for other episodes must be announced.

Speaking of the show previously, Mo Gilligan said, “This is really a show with a breath of fresh air and I’m not saying that because I’m on it.

“It’s funny, it feels like it’s been a long time since we’ve seen a show like this on TV.

“If I weren’t there, I would watch it to be part of it, yeah I feel really excited man that people will finally see this project which has been in preparation for a long time.

And teasing “all kinds of guests,” Narstie added, “It’s like a surprise Kinder – you have to tackle it to get the surprise.”

