advertisement

Dallas Stars forward Corey Perry was suspended five games from the NHL on Friday for sending a shot to the head of Nashville Predators quarterback Ryan Ellis at the Winter Classic on Wednesday.

The suspension will cost Perry $ 40,322.60 in salary. This is the third time he has been suspended in his NHL career.

The incident happened with 2:44 left in the first period of the outdoor competition of the New Year’s Day at the Cotton Bowl. As Ellis fired a shot towards the goal, Perry was loading from the wing and handed the elbow to Ellis’s head.

advertisement

Perry was given a five-minute penalty for elbow and misdemeanor play.

Perry met with the NHL Player Safety Board on Friday to make his case before the suspension was announced.

“While we accept Perry’s argument that he does not intend to elbow Ellis in the head, he is in control of this hit at all times and is solely responsible for the end result,” the league said in a video.

Ellis was motionless on the ice for a few minutes after the shot and left the competition with a marked head injury. On Friday, the Predators placed him on the injured list.

Ellis has 28 points (six goals, 22 assists) in 39 games this season. He turned 29 on Friday.

Perry, 34, claimed after the contest – Dallas won 4-2 – that he had no intention of injuring Ellis.

“I’ve played with Ryan before. I know him personally,” Perry told reporters. “It’s very unintentional. I didn’t mean to hurt him. I hope he’s okay.”

Perry has 13 points (three goals, 10 assists) in 34 games this season. He is in his rookie season with Dallas after spending his first 14s with the Anaheim Ducks.

– Starting the media level

advertisement