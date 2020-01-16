advertisement

Jason Bateman and Cynthia Erivo reveal how the seemingly simple crime story of the HBO series is gradually turning into a supernatural horror show.

“The Outsider” is as much a crime story as the kind of creepy horror story Stephen King mastered. The HBO series, which comes from the author’s 2018 novel, may not have been fully incorporated into the horror that defined the recent King adaptations as “It”, its first two episodes.

“I’m not a big horror fan or a horror leap fan, Gore or Slashers (but) I really love fear, thrillers, suspense and all that stuff,” said Bateman during a “The Outsider” panel at the Television Critics Association 2020 Winter- press tour. “I was really excited that this story lived more in a Stephen King world” The Shining “than in some of his other great stories, which are more in the terrifying, scary and shocking world.”

Bateman discussed with Richard Price and Cynthia Erivo about “The Outsider”. The show follows a crime thriller in which popular Little League coach Terry Maitland (Bateman) is accused of murdering and raping a child, although the seemingly open case is soon hampered by a range of conflicting evidence. As can be expected from a king adaptation – even if it is not exclusively geared towards horror – a malicious supernatural force with terrible consequences is finally revealed.

The first two episodes of the series were broadcast on January 12th. New episodes are premiered every Sunday on HBO. As the puzzle resolves in the upcoming episodes, detectives will consult private detective Holly Gibney (Erivo) to solve the case. Erivo, answering questions from viewers via satellite from Tokyo, said she hadn’t read the original novel when she was preparing to play the character because she wanted to rely on Price’s script and make it her own. She noticed that the character was concretized and stereotypes, which were often associated with non-white and female characters, were undermined.

“I knew she was strange, and I was intrigued by the fact that as a colored woman, I can never really see women like that on screen,” said Erivo. “I wanted to make sure that she was completely human, very responsible, and that you got to know her in every episode. I got a present in the figure. “

HBO’s “The Outsider” panel came a day after King’s criticism for tweeting that he “would never consider diversity in art. Only quality. It seems to me that doing something different would be wrong.” Erivo addressed the tweet during the TCA panel, saying that there has been a recent flood of high quality work from different talents and that it is important to support high quality television programs created by or with such people.

As for Bateman, he only played a leading role in the first two episodes of the series, saying that he had played a lesser role in the series because of scheduling conflicts with “Ozark”, the award-winning Netflix crime drama in which he also plays the leading role and is the executive producer. “The Outsider” is the latest television series that Bateman has worked behind the scenes: He was also executive producer on Showtime’s “Kidding” and Hulus “A Teacher”.

