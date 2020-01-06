advertisement

The 77th Annual Golden Globes were focused, persistent, and consistent, speaking in a unified voice during the more than three-hour show on Sunday evening at the Beverly Hilton.

And when I say that, I’m talking about the winners, many of whom have ignored host Ricky Gervais’ request that they shut up (or, as he put it, “f-off” about politics), by countless spikes Deliver results and well-preserved letters of intent on a variety of national and international issues.

As for prices themselves, the 87 voting members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association weren’t focused or consistent at all – instead, they were all over the map, which confused critics and experts when they provided a confusing list of winners that looked similar at times one from column A, one from column B, one from columns C to Y.

(I didn’t say C to Z because they only gave 25 awards, not 26.)

Three years after the award of seven prizes to a single film, “La La Land,” voters spread the wealth with all their might. They each gave a globe to seven different films before finally winning a second prize, Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” after two and a half hours.

In the end, “Once Upon A Time” led with three victories, while “1917” won two of the greatest, Best Film – Drama and Best Director.

But to be so egalitarian, with eight different divisional films, the 14 film awards required to make voters forget about their time-honored habit of giving awards to the greatest, most glamorous stars they could find, with Jennifer Lopez to Laura Dern lose for the best supporting actress who picks up on this habit a few minutes later when Brad Pitt defeats a quartet of legends for the supporting actor.

It meant lending craftsmanship by awarding the director’s prize to Mendes and then becoming adventurous by not giving the score to “1917” but to “Joker”.

And it meant confusing anyone who thought they knew what HFPA liked or how to vote, and choosing the pre-award favorites in only about half of the films and categories.

For every expected winner – Renee Zellweger for “Judy”, Joaquin Phoenix for “Joker”, Brad Pitt for “Once Upon a Time” – there was a surprise winner: Taron Egerton about Leonardo DiCaprio and Eddie Murphy for actors in a musical or comedy, Mendes about Tarantino, Bong Joon Ho and Martin Scorsese for direction, “Missing Link” about “Toy Story 4” for animated films …

But hey, it’s the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. We don’t know what they think (and of us, maybe that’s what I mean because I misread my predictions). And sometimes you have to ask yourself if they know what they think.

This is the group that has been trying for most of the last decade to reward the films that make them appear believable – “The Social Network”, “Boyhood”, “Moonlight” – but last year they defied the credibility thrown the window and explained that “Bohemian Rhapsody” was the best dramatic film of 2018. (If you go from Rotten Tomatoes scores, it was the HFPA worst best drama winner in 49 years since 1969 the “Queen for a Thousand Days”).

“Once upon a time … in Hollywood” and “1917” are extremely credible winners. Globes’ results will not tempt academy voters to see “Once Upon a Time” before Tuesday’s Oscar polls end – if they haven’t seen it yet, they won’t – but they will maintain perception that the film is one of the Oscar leaders.

For 1917, on the other hand, the two victories could possibly persuade a few more voters and a few more viewers to watch the latest film. His biggest rival for the drama “Globe”, “The Irishman”, went home empty-handed – and while Martin Scorsese’s three-and-a-half-hour Netflix movie should still come before many Oscar nominations, it’s not a good sight to look at again Year has come as the biggest contender that needs to be excluded.

Netflix also did not do as well as Noah Baumbach could have hoped for “Marriage Story”, although the supporting actress awarded excellent film for Laura Dern to the winner and was a hit to her ‘Hustlers’ competitor Jennifer Lopez, whose best A shot at an award was probably made to the globes voters who were sometimes hit by stars.

We’ll know a lot more about the Oscar race on Tuesday after receiving nominations for BAFTA and the Writers Guild, Producers Guild and Directors Guild. At the moment Quentin Tarantino is driving, Martin Scorsese is sweating and nobody has to worry too much about what happened on Sunday.

On the TV side, the winners were, as always, on the whole map. Sometimes voters went to new shows (“Ramy”, “The Loudest Voice”), sometimes they caught the attention of other shows (“Chernobyl”, “Succession”), and often they chose dark horses rather than favorites ,

In the end, eight different shows divided the prizes into the 11 TV categories, an even more dramatic example of the spread of goodies than in the film categories.

Yes, the winners may have found ways to be consistent and consistent, at least in their resistance to their host’s requests. But voters have no reason to be consistent. They are the HFPA, damn it, always ready to go their own way.

