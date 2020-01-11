advertisement

The Browns are the only NFL team still looking for a head coach, and the only candidate that has shown interest in who is no longer available is Mike McCarthy, who was hired by the Cowboys on January 6.

The Browns are planning an interview with Jim Schwartz, the Eagles’ defense coordinator, on January 8, with Kevin Stefanski, the Vikings’ offensive coordinator, on January 9, and with Josh McDaniels, the Patriots’ offensive coordinator, on January 10.

McDaniels remains the top prize in this group of candidates. If he is determined to become head coach in 2020, and if he and the Browns fall in love in their interview, the wedding bells could ring in Berea within a week.

In an interview on January 7th about “The Ken Carman Show with Anthony Lima” on March 3rd. Warned Andy Gresh of CBS Sports Radio / WPRO in Providence, RI, Jimmy Haslam’s reputation as a Browns owner, which could cause McDaniels to decline the show job if it is offered.

In fact, Gesh said McDaniels would become Brown’s head coach with a “zero” chance, but he made this prediction before the Panthers hired Matt Rhule later in the morning, suggesting that the Panthers job would be more attractive to McDaniels.

“Many of these people who train under (Bill) Belichick are like Yoda to many,” said Gesh. “Would Bill Belichick be awarded the Cleveland property? He didn’t like that.” Jets property.

“The only thing he said to his assistants is,” Make sure you have a good possession. “

There are three reasons to hire McDaniels: It’s the only job available. He comes from northeastern Ohio. The patriots are no longer invincible.

Do these four things when McDaniels is irresistibly drawn to the challenge of making the Browns known again.

Stefanski would not delight fans if the Browns hired him, but he has proven himself in coaching Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins ​​- 26 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. McDaniels obviously had a better place to start training Tom Brady.

One could argue that the Browns don’t have to hurry to hire a head coach since all other jobs are filled. But the longer you wait, the smaller the pool of assistant coaches when these assistants are selected by other teams.

The search committee, led by Browns’ chief strategy officer Paul DePodesta, interviewed McCarthy, Greg Roman, Ravens’s offensive coordinator, Eric Bieniemy, 49ers’s defensive coordinator, Robert Saleh, and Bills offensive coordinator, Brian Daboll.

Unlike a year ago when it seemed like Freddie Kitchens was the chosen one from the start, no one can say that this time the Browns are not looking for them thoroughly. Only time and patience from team owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam will show whether thorough measures are successful.

The Giants had scheduled an interview with McDaniels on January 8, but decided on January 7 to hire Joe Judge, the coordinator and reception coach of the Patriots special teams.

The Panthers, who had also scheduled an interview with McDaniels, staffed their head coach on January 7 by wooing Matt Rhule from Baylor on a $ 62 million seven-year contract.

The judge was not on the Browns list of known candidates. Rhule declined an interview request from the Browns on December 31. Two days later, Jimmy Haslam said the search committee is focusing on coaches with NFL experience, which would appear to rule out former Ohio state coach Urban Meyer, although billionaires always have the right to change their minds.

The Giants’ decision to hire judges without interviewing McDaniels shows that they either have the mood that McDaniels does the Browns job and didn’t want to waste their time talking to him, or they concluded that Judge will be a better head coach. The same applies to Rhule in Carolina, although in this case the Panthers wanted to sign Rhule before the Giants reached him.

Rhule has reportedly called the giants and given them the opportunity to accept Carolina’s offer before signing with the Panthers. The giants didn’t bite, but if I’m Panther owner David Tepper, this call would make me wonder what I did for the Panthers I just bought for $ 62 million.

Schwartz is a late entry into the race to replace kitchens. On January 6, the Browns asked for permission to interview Schwartz, the Eagles’ defense coordinator since 2016.

Schwartz, 53, was a linebacker trainer at North Carolina Central in 1991 and a linebacker trainer at Colgate in 1992, before moving to the NFL as a scout in 1993-95 when Bill Belichick was Browns’ head coach. He went to Baltimore with the Browns when this team trained the Ravens as an external linebacker and did this job for three years.

Schwartz was Lions’ head coach from 2009 to 2013. He was 29-52 years old, but he took over a team that was 0-16 in 2008. The Lions went under his leadership with 2-14, 6-10, 10-6 (a wildcard playoff team in 2011), 4-12 and 7-9.

Schwartz was the Titan’s Defense Coordinator from 2001 to 2008 before he was hired by the Lions. He was the defensive coordinator for Bills in 2014. As the defensive coordinator for Eagles, he helped Philadelphia win the Super Bowl in the 2017 season.

