December 20, 2019 was supposed to be a groundbreaking day for NASA and Boeing, where the latter’s Starliner made its first voyage to the international space station ISS. With no crew on the test flight, things seemed to go well until a “glitch” in the spacecraft’s timer caused it to burn more fuel than it should have, and its handlers were forced to abort the ISS visit and the spacecraft back to send to Earth.

At the time, and in the days that followed, Boeing and NASA played down the seriousness of the glitch. They said it was a simple solution and that if the spaceship had crew on board, they could easily have saved the mission. It seemed a non-issue, they seemed to suggest. However, new reports highlight totally new issues with Starliner, including one that could have caused a serious problem in space.

As NASA notes in a new message, the “Mission Elapsed Timer” was just one of three separate issues with the Starliner spacecraft. Here is the summary from NASA:

An error with the Mission Elapsed Timer (MET), which misinterpreted the time of the Atlas V booster almost 11 hours prior to launch. A software issue within the service module (SM) removal order that incorrectly translated the SM removal order into the SM Integrated Propulsion Controller (IPC). An intermittent Space-to-Ground (S / G) forward link issue that hampered the ability of the Flight Control team to drive and control the vehicle.

These are pretty serious problems. A spacecraft that uses its propulsion system at the wrong times or is completely uncontrollable in space is, well, really bad, and Boeing should have dealt with these problems well before the test.

Based on the words in the NASA bulletin, it is clear that the space agency is losing a bit of its patience with Boeing’s constant missteps:

Software errors, particularly in complex spacecraft code, are not unexpected. However, there were many cases in which the quality processes of the Boeing software should have had or could have exposed the defects. Due to these malfunctions in the design, code and testing of the software, they will require systemic corrective measures. The team has already identified a robust set of 11 corrective actions with top priority. More will be identified after the team has completed its additional work.

Yikes. It seems that Boeing still has a LOT of work to do before NASA allows Starliner to take another test flight.

Image source: NASA / Bill Ingalls

