Liverpool have agreed for striker Ryan Brewster to join Swansea City for the remainder of the season for the remainder of the season, according to a statement released by Football Insider.

Swansea City have been revealed to have won the race to sign the young Liverpool striker ahead of other English Premier League clubs, Premier League sides and top German flight attendants.

Other clubs such as Crystal Palace and Aston Villa (Premier League), Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds United (English Premier League) and the duo of Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig German Bundesliga.

As Ryan Brewster moves to move from Liverpool to Swansea City, the player will be involved in the third round of the England Cup match against Everton.

The two Merseyside clubs meet in the third round to determine who will secure the fourth round of the tournament.

Ryan Brewster has made two appearances for Liverpool this season and both will play in the earlier Carabao Cup rounds.

He was involved in the third round of the Carabao Cup and the victories of MK Dons and Arsenal respectively.

Rhian Brewster preferred Swansea City ahead of previously mentioned clubs, largely due to their relationship with Swansea City head coach Steve Cooper.

