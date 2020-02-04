advertisement

LOS ANGELES – A massive memorial erected by the public outside of the Staples Center after the death of former Lakers superstar Kobe Bryant was dismantled on Monday. An official said some of the items would go to Bryant’s widow and other family members.

The clearing up of flowers, balloons, jerseys, soft toys and basketballs started at 4 p.m. Staples Center President Lee Zeidman tweeted. A fence was built around the site to make the cleanup inaccessible to the public.

Fans spontaneously started erecting the memorial in a square outside the arena when it became known that Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others died in a helicopter crash in a Calabasas suburb on January 26. The memorial grew for a week. Personal messages were written for many articles.

“It is really amazing how much love poured out of the city of angels in honor of the nine who died on January 26th,” said Zeidman. By Monday morning, more than 1,350 basketballs had been packed.

Bryant’s widow Vanessa had requested items to be cataloged and sent to the family. Flowers are composted and distributed around plants near the Staples Center.

Fans were asked to donate to a Bryant Foundation instead of bringing more gifts and flowers.

