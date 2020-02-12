The short film, which was produced in collaboration with Pierpaolo Piccioli, Valentino’s creative director, will be released later this week on MUBI.

Call Me by Your Name filmmaker Luca Guadagnino and The Revenant composer Ryuichi Sakamoto have not yet worked on a feature film together, but a new short film project suggests that such an association may not be able to is far away. For Guadagnino’s latest version, the filmmaker tapped the Oscar winner to create a score around a film that is well made of fabric. The short film, which was produced in collaboration with Valentino’s creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli and shows the couture designs of the fashion house, premiered in Cannes last year and is preparing for an exclusive run on MUBI later this week. Let Sakamoto find the finesse in all this splendor.

About the soundtrack, Sakamoto said to IndieWire: “As I approached the score for” The Staggering Girl, “I wanted to incorporate the tactile sound of Valentinos fabrics, so I asked them to send me some patterns and experiment with special sensitive microphones. I experimented with the “playing” of the fabrics. I love the sound and how it draws attention to a sound around us that is almost completely ignored. “

According to the film’s official synopsis, “The Staggering Girl” follows Francesca, the troubled, overseas daughter of the celebrated German-Roman painter Sophia Moretti, who is blind. Triggered by a stranger’s secret confession, Francesca returns to her Italian childhood to convince her sick mother to follow her to New York. When the daughter confronts the mother, the spirits of Francesca’s youth return in a rush of pain, memory and fulfillment. “The short stars Julianne Moore, Mia Goth, KiKi Layne, Kyle MacLachlan, Marthe Keller and Alba Rohrwacher.

While the short film marks the couple’s first outing together, they will next join together on a completely different new project: Ferdinando Cito Filomarino’s “Born to Be Murdered”, which Sakamoto achieved and produced by Guadagnino (Filomarino was Guadagnino’s second director for a long time) , and the film is its second feature). This film will be released later this year and stars John David Washington, Alicia Vikander, Vicky Krieps and Boyd Holbrook.

Check out the cover and full title list for the score “The Staggering Girl”.

Album track list:

“The stunning girl”

“Woman in yellow”

“Woman in Yellow II”

“Casa”

“Woman in Yellow III”

“Night Garden”

“Toni”

“Tangling”

“Roma”

“To dance”

“Dance – Ambient Version”

“The Staggering Girl” can be streamed on MUBI starting Saturday, February 15, while Sakomoto’s score will be released on Friday, February 14, on Milan Records. Watch an exclusive title from the film called “Dance – Ambient Version”. ”Below, along with a new clip from the film.

