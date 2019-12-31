advertisement

Columbia, SC (WOLO) – Downtown Columbia has been transformed into a concert venue for the 8th annual Famously Hot New Year’s Eve festival.

The streets were closed today when the crews put the finishing touches to the stage for this year’s celebrations. ABC Columbia’s Alexis Frazier previews what to expect as you head downtown to start a new year.

There are two entrance gates this year. One is on Main Street and Lady Street and another on Lincoln Street and Gervais Street.

The gates open and will be free for night owls at 6:30 p.m., while the music begins at 7:30 p.m. with the Cottontown Soul Society, followed by the High Divers and headed by hip-hop legends Salt n Pepa.

And of course there’s a countdown and fireworks at midnight that you can call 2020.

For the first time this year, the city of Colombia is introducing a clear bag directive

You can find more information on this year’s festival here

The Columbia Police Department has also put together a few tips to make sure you have the best possible and safest time during the FHNY celebrations. We have provided a link to this list of tips here

