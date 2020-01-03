advertisement

Well-known food retailer and restaurateur Fallon & Byrne has decided to close its largest store in Dublin to underline the growing intensity of competition in the capital’s emerging restaurant scene.

The company confirmed on Thursday that it had decided to close the 929-square-meter food hall and restaurant at the Swan Center in Rathmines “with immediate effect”. The branch, which opened less than three years ago, is loss-making, and the company has decided to act “now” to protect the rest of the business.

Fallon & Byrne, controlled by developer Paul Byrne and former Sunday Times Ireland editor Fiona McHugh, will continue to trade from its flagship downtown grocery and retail store on Exchequer Street and Dún Laoghaire.

The company said both of the remaining companies had “a history of profitable trading.” Including the closure of the Rathmines business, Fallon & Byrne had annual sales of approximately 15 million euros and employed 350 people.

It is not possible to determine the full extent of the Rathmines branch’s losses, since the operating company has not submitted any accounts since July 2017, when it was already EUR 143,000 in the negative points.

Various sources indicate that the decision to close the large Rathmines venue was a major shock to suppliers and employees. An e-mail was sent to employees on New Year’s Day, inviting them to a meeting on Thursday morning. During the meeting, they were informed that the socket would be closed immediately.

Some employees who had not yet checked their emails and were unaware of the meeting may have noticed that their employer was closed by subsequent company social media posts.

Not available for comment

Paul Anderson, a sprout of the cinema-owning Anderson family who owns the Swan Center and is the owner of Fallon & Byrne, declined to comment on the closure on Thursday. Ms. McHugh was unavailable for comment.

Fallon & Byrne, founded in 2006 under the motto of a New York-style delicacy experience, has since gone on a mercury journey. The original branch, located in an old telecommunications exchange near Grafton Street, has become one of the city’s most famous restaurants, frequented by tourists and locals. The success prompted Fallon & Byrne to expand to Rathmines and Dún Laoghaire.

However, the group had near-death experience about eight years ago when they entered the exam after being unable to pay a tax bill of 1.4 million euros. It emerged from the process after new capital was raised.

The decision to close the Rathmines branch was all the more surprising when Fallon & Byrne hired Goodbody brokers earlier this year to raise new capital for the expansion.

Sources at the time indicated that the group was aiming to double over five years. There are plans to open a new branch at Connolly Station, and you may also consider opening smaller branches.

It also has plans for a major expansion of its Exchequer Street outlet, where it recently signed a new 25-year lease with Eir. The project is currently the subject of a planning violation by a nearby company.

Sarzala, the parent company of Fallon & Byrne, is 45 percent owned by Mr. Byrne and Ms. McHugh, who hold equal shares. The largest single shareholder is the former President of the Restaurants Association of Ireland, Kildare restorer Brian Fallon. Directors include former Superquinn CFO Frank Murphy.

Ms. McHugh and Mr. Byrne recently opened another restaurant in Rathmines, Lenehans Bar and Grill, just around the corner from the Fallon & Byrne outlet. It is completely unaffected by the closure and is outside the Fallon & Byrne Group’s structure. Your business partner in Lenehans is the bond dealer Peter Costigan from Cantor Fitzgerald.

