Not too long ago, we talked about the most powerful family trees in the X-Men series. I am embarrassed to admit that I missed one. It is probably the best because this family is so confusing and complicated that it guarantees an article for itself. The family in question is none other than the St. Croix clan.

The family name St. Croix means absolutely bupkis for the casual fan. Hell, most of them may not even know the name M – their most famous member – at first mention. The St. Croix family comes from France and enjoyed a privileged life because their patriarch – Cartier St. Croix – was a high-ranking diplomat in the country.

Cartier’s children – Marius, Monet, Nicole and Claudette – all became mutants.

Marius aka Emplate

Marius, the oldest child, was essentially rejected by his father for various reasons. After adopting the name Emplate, he possesses several mutated powers, including vampiric skills, that allow him to copy the powers of other mutants after taking their marrow and tracking / reading them through their aura.

It can also manipulate its molecular integrity and become invisible to the eye. In any case, it is a predator of its kind, similar to Selene or Trevor Fitzroy.

Emplate’s vampiric abilities can infect others, as seen in future timelines in which hordes of its kind attack the planet. He can cross other dimensions and use magic – the former may be a derivative of the later.

Although it is not explained when / how he got his skills, Emplate used his magical skills to transform his sister Monet into the nightmarish, dumb creature he called “penance” for leaving her easy life for one to master unknown dimension.

Monet

You see, Monet is the most popular of her siblings – and she doesn’t let anyone know that she doesn’t. Her eugenics-like mutation didn’t help taming her ego. Monet is somehow … perfect. Unlike her brother, her X-Gen emphasized her already remarkable beauty by giving her superhuman strength, reflexes, senses, durability and intelligence together with the power of flying. She also has limited telepathy and telekinesis.

Nicole and Claudette

The two youngest children of the St. Croix breed are identical twins Nicole and Claudette. The only real difference between the two siblings was their mental state. Unlike Nicole, Claudette suffered from some form of autism. Her parents, who already had two mutated children, had their youngest girls commissioned by Gateway.

It was wise that the mutated portal marker monitored the training. The two children can punch holes between dimensions – but their list of skills doesn’t stop there. You can also read and project and merge your thoughts into the minds of others to create a new form.

The best known example of this combining force was when they faked Monet for a long time. Why did they imitate their sister’s looks? Well, this story gets a little strange here. Shortly after Emplate M converted to penance, Nicole used her portal power to banish her brother to another realm.

Monet – now in penance – chased her brother, hoping that he would turn his back on her. Emplate’s banishment was more than an inconvenience to him. He had to feed on other mutants to survive – his only source in exile was his own sister. While there, he was tormented by the beings of the realm, which meant that he needed a machine to breathe.

Ironically, the diamond-hard body of the Penance shape protected Monet from her brother’s fate. Since the family’s favorite child was missing, the twins took it upon themselves to fuse them and pretend to be them. At that point, her mother had died mysteriously. The girls wanted to spare their family – namely their father – the grief of losing Monet too.

St. Croix merge skills

The ability to fuse is a force that all St. Croix siblings share. They can fuse together or form new beings together – as can be seen in the creation of M-Plate – with unique powers. A fusion of all existing skills is often not too short: super strength and durability, flight, density manipulation, interdimensional travel and, when it comes to emplate, magical powers.

Emplate, Monet, Nicole and Claudette are among the most developed characters in the entire X-Men story. That is probably what makes them so interesting. They are also Muslim believers and beat Kamala Kahn by two decades. Currently, all siblings can be found on Krakoa – Emplate, which helps monitor the mutant population and Monet as an X-Man.

What do you think about the St. Croix family? Confusing enough? Let us know below!

