DeMar DeRozan scored 29 points on 13-of-16 shooting, and LaMarcus Aldridge added 25 points and 12 rebounds as the San Antonio Spurs entered a 136-109 victory over the visiting Detroit Pistons on Saturday at the AT&T Center.

After a controversial and tight first half, after which ended with the Spurs up four, San Antonio opened the game by outscoring the Pistons 42-25 in the third quarter and waltzed to victory, avenging a 34-point loss to Detroit at the first game between the two teams this December 1st.

The Spurs rose as much as 28 points in the middle of the fourth quarter after their bench took over.

The competition was the first of a three-match homeland for the Spurs and the first of six straight games en route to Detroit.

Bryn Forbes added 18 points for San Antonio, with Rudy Gay striking for 16 and Dejounte Murray scoring 13 in the win.

Derrick Rose scored Detroit with 24 points off the bench, with Andre Drummond scoring 21 points and catching 18 rebounds. Langston Galloway added 15 points and Blake Griffin scored 12 for the Pistons, who lost for the sixth time in seven games.

The Spurs led by up to 10 points in the first half before opting for a 59-55 advantage in the first half. Aldridge scored San Antonio with 18 points while DeRozan added 16 while the Spurs Detroit score 53.3 percent to 41.7 percent in the half, including a 7-for-16 showing from the 3-point range.

Drummond led the Pistons with 15 points and 12 rebounds in the half, with Rose adding 15 points away from the bench. Griffin was 2 of 10 from the field and had only one half attack.

The Spurs cut the game open in the third quarter with a 17-2 goal that increased their lead to 93-71. Most of the damage on that stretch was produced from beyond the arc, with Forbes hitting the back of the 3rd, then Derrick White added a 3-pointer and then Gay pouring in the other two.

San Antonio led 101-80 passing in the fourth quarter.

