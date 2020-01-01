advertisement

DeMar DeRozan scored 24 points, and Dejounte Murray contributed seven of his 15 points overtime, as the San Antonio Spurs host posted a 117-113 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday.

Patty Mills highlighted his 18-point performance with five 3-pointers as San Antonio improved to 4-1 overtime this season.

LaMarcus Aldridge collected 17 points and 12 rebounds for the Spurs, who have won seven of their last 11 total and five of their last six meetings with Golden State. San Antonio defeated the Warriors for the second time this season, as it scored a 127-110 victory on Nov. 1 in San Francisco.

Golden State defender D’Angelo Russell, who had 30 points in that game, landed in Tuesday’s attack after sustaining a left-sided confusion in the midfield clash with Luke Doncic on Saturday in the Warriors’ 141-121 loss to the Warriors. Dallas Mavericks.

Russell, who is averaging 23.2 points in 22 games this season, is battling an illness that also kept center Willie Cauley-Stein out of Tuesday’s game.

Alec Burks exploded for 28 points and Glenn Robinson III matched his career high with 25 as the Warriors fell to second place right after a long winning season by four games.

Bryn Forbes drained a 3-goaler and Murray took advantage of a poor pass from Marquese Chriss for an easy conversion to give San Antonio a 107-102 lead early in the overtime. Murray strangled another attractive jumper later in the session before draining a 3-pointer as the shot clock expired to tie the Spurs to a 114-107 lead with 1:22 to play.

Burks went down with a free throw and a 3-marker to make it a one-possession game, but Murray certainly found Aldridge for an easy scheme to seal the win with 26.2 seconds left.

DeRozan blocked eight of San Antonio’s last 11 adjustment points draining a mid-range jumper to build a 100-98 lead with 17.1 seconds remaining. Robinson responded with a mid-range jumper on his other possession to create a tie, and Aldridge was unable to connect from 15 yards away, sending the game in overtime.

