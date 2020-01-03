advertisement

WARSAW – Two more outbreaks of bird flu have been reported in Poland on opposite ends of the country, authorities said Friday, bringing the total number of incidents to Europe’s largest poultry producers to five this week.

One of the H5N8 strains reported on Friday was in the eastern region of Lubelskie on a farm about 500 meters from where three cases of turkeys were reported.

Until then Poland had not had an outbreak of bird flu since 2017.

In the latest case in the Lubelskie region, 13,000 guinea fowl were affected, regional veterinary official Pawel Piotrowski said.

An outbreak of the H5N8 strain was also confirmed at a chicken farm in Przygodzice, in the western Wielkopolskie region, the Polish Veterinary Inspectorate said in a statement.

The state-run PAP news agency reported that 65,000 chickens have been affected in Wielkopolskie.

“We do not have the test results yet, but we already know that it is positive,” Piotrowski told Reuters by phone, adding that guinea fowl would be gassed.

He said over 50,000 birds could be affected in Lubelskie and there is a high risk of the virus spreading to the area as there were many bird farms nearby.

“The area has been secured against people coming in who should not be there … we are focusing on clearing the enclosures where the birds were affected,” he said.

Local authorities said in a statement Tuesday that the virus was a highly pathogenic H5N8 avian influenza subtype that could also pose risks to humans.

Piotrowski said that while a risk to humans could not be completely ruled out, the risk of infection was much lower than for birds for which it could be deadly. (Reporting by Alan Charlish and Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk; Editing by Susan Fenton)

