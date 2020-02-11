advertisement

GUANGZHOU – The spread of coronavirus is reaching a peak in China this month and could be completed by April, the government’s top medical adviser said on Tuesday, in the latest assessment of an epidemic that has shaken the world.

In an interview with Reuters, Zhong Nanshan, an 83-year-old epidemiologist who gained fame for fighting the 2003 SARS epidemic, shed tears over doctor Li Wenliang, who died last week after being reprimanded for raising the alarm.

But Zhong was optimistic that the new outbreak would soon slow down, with the number of new cases already in some declining countries.

The peak should come in mid or late February, followed by a plateau and a decrease, Zhong said, basing the forecast on mathematical modeling, recent events and government action.

“I hope this outbreak or this event can end in something like April,” he said at a hospital run by Guangzhou Medical University, where 11 coronavirus patients were being treated.

Although his comments may calm a global anxiety over coronavirus – which has killed more than 1,000 people and seen more than 40,000 cases, almost all in China – Zhong’s earlier prediction of an early peak turned out to be premature.

“We don’t know why it’s so contagious, so it’s a big problem,” added Zhong, who helped identify flaws in China’s emergency response systems during the 2002-03 SARS crisis.

He said there was a gradual decrease in new cases in the southern province of Guangdong, where he is based, and also in Zhejiang and elsewhere. “So this is good news for us.”

With unprecedented measures being taken for China to seal infected areas and restrict transmission, Zhong applauded the government for shutting down Wuhan, the epicenter of which he said lost control of the virus at an early stage.

“The local government, the local health care authority should have some responsibility for that,” he said.

“Their job was not done well.”

The virus is believed to have originated in early December at a Wuhan seafood market, where wildlife was illegally sold.

“HERO E CHINA”

Local authorities have also come under fire for the heavy treatment of the late doctor Li, who was reprimanded by police in early January for “spreading rumors” about the disease before its fatality became more known.

“Most people think he’s the hero of China,” Zhong said, wiping away tears. “I’m very proud of him, he told people the truth, in late December, and then he died.”

Behind him stood hundreds of other doctors who all wanted to tell the truth and now being encouraged by the government to do so, he said. “We really need to hear,” he said.

The virus has now infected more than 40,000 people in the Chinese mainland and spread to at least 24 countries.

Zhong, who said the government’s willingness to share information prolonged the SARS crisis, said Beijing had done much better this time on issues such as transparency and co-operation with the World Health Organization (WHO).

But more needs to be done, he said, including an end to wildlife trade, better international co-operation on hygiene technology, improved functioning of disease control centers and a global “sentencing” system to warn for possible epidemics.

“If we have better co-operation and coordination, we can find it earlier and understand the human-to-human transmission earlier,” he said during the roughly 90-minute interview, adding that the explosion would not be so serious if such a system was in place.

Zhong said uncertainties remain about how coronavirus was infecting patients, whether it could spread through faeces, and whether so-called “overpopulation” was helping to spread the disease.

So far, China’s data shows the recovery rate to be quite low, with less than 10% of confirmed patients rested, but Zhong said authorities were leaving nothing by accident, with many patients still quarantined. in now healthy wards.

“They didn’t know whether to reintroduce them or not … so that’s why the cure rate so far is not so high.”

Wearing masks outside the climbing areas was not always necessary, he said, and banning the entry of the United States and the Chinese was an overreaction. Moreover, it appeared that children were less at risk, he added.

Global, apolitical cooperation was essential, Zhong said.

“I think maybe we should go closer, I mean especially to our colleagues and scientists and to have more co-operation,” he said. “We’re just dealing with the disease – nothing about politics, nothing.”

(Reporting by David Kirton; Additional reporting by Keith Zhai in Singapore; Writing by David Stanway Editing by Robert Birsel and Andrew Cawthorne)

