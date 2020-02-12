advertisement

SINGAPORE – The coronavirus epidemic may be climaxing in China, where it was first discovered in the central city of Wuhan, but it is starting in the rest of the world and is likely to spread, a global disease expert said Wednesday. infectious.

The Chinese government’s top medical adviser has said the disease is reaching a peak in China and could end by April. He said he was basing the forecast on mathematical modeling, recent events and government action.

Dale Fisher, chairman of the Global Stop-Response and Response Network that is coordinated by the World Health Organization, said the predicted “time course” could be true if the virus is allowed to run free in Wuhan.

“It is fair to say that they are really what we are seeing,” he told Reuters in an interview. “But it has spread to other countries where the outbreak is starting. In Singapore, we are in the beginning of the outbreak.”

The flu virus has killed more than 1,100 people and infected nearly 45,000, mostly in China and mainly in Wuhan.

Singapore has reported 50 cases of coronavirus, one of the highest elevations outside China, including mounting evidence of local transmission.

“I’ll be pretty sure, though eventually every country will have a chance,” Fisher said.

Asked why there were so many cases in Singapore, he said there was relatively more testing being done on the island.

“We have a very low index of suspicion of testing people so … we have a higher finding,” he said, but added that there is still much to be learned about the virus transmission.

Kenneth Mack, director of medical services at Singapore’s health ministry, said at a news conference that it was difficult to be confident in the predictions that the epidemic would peak in China this month but, at any rate, peaks elsewhere. will delay China by a month or two.

Fisher said there was no excuse for the kind of panic buying of essentials like the rice and toilet rolls seen in Singapore.

“There is no suggestion that we will get rid of anything,” he said. “I would just stay upright.”

He said the elderly and those with diabetes were more at risk of serious illness.

“For the vast majority of people it will be just a mild illness, but they still treat it with respect,” Fisher said. (Writing by Raju Gopalakrishnan; Editing by Nick Macfie)

