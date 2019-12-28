advertisement

CIUDAD JUAREZ – An outbreak of chickenpox has forced the temporary closure of a shelter housing Central American migrants shipped to Mexico from the United States, Mexican authorities said Friday after officials sought to contain the highly contagious virus.

The shelter in the northern city of Ciudad Juarez, across the border from El Paso, Texas, was closed Thursday after 72 people, including 69 children, were diagnosed with the virus, officials in Mexico’s Chihuahua state said.

Most people infected with chickenpox simply feel unpleasant – with symptoms including a rash, bladder, fever, headache and fatigue – but some develop serious complications.

The Ciudad Juarez facility, which houses nearly 800 people awaiting trial dates in the United States, is part of a housing network in Mexico that the Trump administration has used to enforce its policy of sending mainly Central American migrants south. border while their asylum cases are pending.

The shelter, which is run by the Mexican federal government, did not respond to a request for comment.

A federal official said the virus was spread by a Honduran girl returned to Mexico by the US government under Washington’s Migrant Protection Protocol (MPP) policy, Mexico’s El Diario newspaper reported.

Health officials in Chihuahua said the virus has been contained and fewer than 50 people remain ill. Many migrants are being vaccinated, especially vulnerable populations such as children, the elderly and those with chronic illnesses.

The spread of chicken has been the biggest incident in Ciudad Juarez since this year’s MPP presentation, also known as the “Remain in Mexico” policy.

The spread of diseases such as mumps, measles and chicken have also occurred in migrant detention facilities in the United States. (Reporting by Julio-Cesar Chavez; Editing by Drazen Jorgic and Daniel Wallis)

