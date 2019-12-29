advertisement

Sunday, September 30, 2012: Europe 14.5 USA 13.5

The drama started before a ball was hit in the 39th edition of the Ryder Cup in the Chicago suburbs on Sunday’s last day of singles: Rory McIlroy relaxed in his room, hopped through the canals and didn’t know he was with him American Keegan Tee-Time had Bradley quickly approached. He had messed up his time zones, and only with the help of a police car with sirens and flashing lights could the Northern Irish make his tee time on time.

McIlroy came to the Medinah Country Club in just 10 minutes when Europe – after the first two days of four and four with a 6-10 deficit – rose to the individual games that required a miracle. To win, Jose Maria Olazabal’s team had to score 8.5 points from 12 games to make the biggest comeback in the history of the Ryder Cup.

For practically everyone, it seemed like an impossible mission.

When Olazabal, the captain, and Paul McGinley, one of his vice captains, left the crew room that morning, the Irishman spoke to the Spaniard. “If Seve is in heaven and is sitting with the best Hollywood screenwriter and asked how Ollie is supposed to win, you have to be beaten for two days and then by a character like (Ian) Poulter (on Saturday), and then you come strong and winning in the last single. Maybe that’s our script. “

Sometimes a fact is stranger than fiction, and on one of the Sundays when the supposed triumphal march of the United States lost its rhythm and stumbled over its fate, Europe made the most remarkable comeback of the past day. Luke Donald led the way with a 2 & 1 win over Bubba Watson and struck out with a bunker to seal the deal. 7-10. Paul Lawrie beat Brent Snedeker 5 & 3. 8-10. McIlroy beat Bradley 2 & 1. 9-10. Poulter defeated Simpson on the 18th Webb. 10-10.

Dustin Johnson briefly stopped the flow when he hit Nicolas Colsaerts. 10-11. Justin Rose stole his match with Phil Mickelson. 11-11. Zach Johnson regained leadership for the home team with a 2 & 1 win over Graeme McDowell. 11-12. Lee Westwood scored a 3 & 2 win over Matt Kuchar. 12-12. Sergio Garcia used Jim Furyks to win on the 18th. 13-12. Peter Hanson lost to Jason Dufner. 13-13.

The United States surrender ended when Martin Kaymer ignored a footprint on his putting line to score a 1-hole win over Steve Stricker on the 18th. 14-13 and the cup would stay in European hands. Francesco Molinari added the icing on the cake with a halved match with Tiger Woods. 14½ -13½.

A wonder!

