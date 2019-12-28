advertisement

November 5, 2016: Ireland 40-29 New Zealand – Soldier Field, Chicago

That can never happen again. Not at the same time. The most precious memory from this decade for millions of sports fans has crossed an unforgettable week in Chicago.

Let’s start with O’Hare International’s breakneck Uber ride and end after ‘The Bus’ crashed.

The radio is booming. It is fifth place. “The Kerryman on the corner of Clark and Erie,” we tell our baseball-obsessed driver, when his team leads 3-1 in the World Series.

“Game Seven, man, you’re a Cubs fan, aren’t you?”

“All my life, brother.”

“The Cuban missile, man, he’s the shit!” (A month later, Aroldis Chapman signs a $ 86 million five-year deal with the New York Yankees).

It was late on Wednesday evening. Overtime means many are partying outside of Wrigley Field before Steve Hansen’s press conference is mugged at dawn to hear a glowing tribute to Anthony Foley.

Endless Adidas and AIG events finally took us to the 17th floor of the Trump Towers, where the IRFU had camped just a few days before the United States came into being as ridiculous.

Friday passes in this wonderful haze as five million Chicagoers take to the streets to take their team across the blue-colored river in double-decker buses.

Green becomes the primary color on Saturday morning on a strangely sun-kissed stroll down Michigan Avenue.

The game still seems unreal. Time flies and Beauden Barrett lets the All Blacks attack at breakneck speed with mesmerizing skills until Andrew Trimble hits Liam Squire so hard that the ball goes out of play.

Ireland play 73 minutes behind and New Zealand 33-29 minutes behind.

“Olé, Olé, Olé” booms around the NFL Bowl when Conor Murray – his career achievement will soon have its characteristic moment – feeds Joey Carbery. The 21-year-old debutant finds Jared Payne, who throws a spectacular pass to Simon Zebo (in January 2018, the Münster full-back signed a two-year contract for Racing 92 for 1.4 million euros).

Zebo breaks off and EVERYONE chases Julian Savea into the dead ball area. Overlooking a sea of ​​green jerseys, ‘The Bus’ races for safety reasons, but Murray miraculously comes to drive him over the sideline.

It’s not over. Four-point play, five minutes of play and the ghosts of 2013 are just around the corner, but a dizzying week when the Cubs leave their 108-year drought behind. Jamie Heaslip picks up the ball and hovers it in the air when Robbie Henshaw arrives to burst three duels for a spectacular result.

Hours later, Soldier Field’s silence is broken only by rhythmic taps from reporters who share truths that they know are taken for granted.

