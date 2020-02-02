advertisement

An innovative sports challenge designed for people with learning disabilities has been launched in Leicester.

The Round the World Challenge, launched by Mencap, Sport England and The National Lottery, was created to fight exclusion, isolation and get people active.

advertisement

It was organized by the VALUES team from Voluntary Action LeicesterShire (VAL), which is dedicated to supporting people with learning disabilities.

People with a learning disability have a lower life expectancy than the rest of the general public – 27 years less for women and 23 years less for men. This can stem from other inequalities that restrict mobility, confidence and health care.

Jon Stonebridge, regional project manager for the Round the World Challenge, said: “Of course the bottom line is the health benefits, but it also builds confidence and social well-being.

“It will correct these inequalities.”

Katie Hasman (right) and other participants stood in line for a photograph with rugby player Harry Wells.

The program invited people to take part in different activities, turning hours of sport into an adventure around the world.

Three different routes include 20, 40 and 100 hours of activity equivalent to a trip across the UK, Europe and the world respectively.

On a weekly basis, participants will be able to play basketball, football, archery and more to complete their journey before advancing in coaching, volunteering, joining a job program or staying assets.

Leicester Tigers rugby player Harry Wells attended the launch event.

“It is great to see everyone involved in the sport and there is a real sense of community here,” he said.

Katie Hasman had previously struggled with mental health issues, but said the challenge and other VALUES activities had helped.

“The people here welcome you with open arms and they don’t judge you.

“I was excited about this because people have been talking about it for a while,” she said.

Russell Ingram has long participated in Mencap sports sessions and now works 100 hours of activity.

“My favorite sport is basketball – I’ve had a lot of support here and it’s a positive place to make friends,” he said.

Thanks to the VALUES team, this 45-year-old woman helps the Sandwich Station, a downtown sandwich shop that helps people with intellectual disabilities to develop their professional skills.

Read more

Autism in Leicestershire

For Umar Pardesi, 36, it was the first time that he had participated in a sporting challenge of all kinds.

He said, “I played basketball, badminton and everything.

I really enjoyed it and it really feels good to make new friends. “

Umar Pardesi, 36, tried all of the sports available during the day and said he enjoys meeting new people.

Mikaela Paterson has been a member of the VALUES team for 10 years.

She said, “It will provide access to things that people take for granted.

“A lot of people here can’t go out without some kind of support, so they don’t participate in physical activity, and that can be incredibly insulating.

“The social element of this is one of the biggest parts.”

Around the world invites groups or individuals of all ages and all abilities to participate. To get involved, you can send an email to sport@mencap.org.uk

.

advertisement