In a recent teaser for The Flash, season 6, you may have glimpsed Katee Sackhoff’s return as Amunet. Now we have a few details about when it will come back and much more!

This week The CW confirmed that Battlestar Galactica’s former star will return for the upcoming episode titled “Love is a Battlefiend” on February 11th – an episode that will definitely be Valentine’s Day. Keep in mind that this is not the kind of show where all the characters sit around and have a romantic time together. There will be some chaos and you just have to go ahead and prepare for it.

To learn a bit more, check out the full episode 11 of The Flash Season 6:

LOVE IS IN THE AIR – Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) are planning a romantic dinner for Valentine’s Day, but their evening is interrupted by an old enemy – Amunet (guest star Katee Sackhoff). Meanwhile, Frost (Danielle Panabaker) is put on holiday and tries to help Allegra (guest star Kayla Compton) to reconnect with an old love. Sudz Sutherland directed the episode of Kelly Wheeler & Jeff Hersh (# 611). Original flight date 2/11/2020.

That may sound funny and we love the creativity that Sackhoff Amunet brings to the table, but we believe that it doesn’t do much to reward the rest of the season with the tee. There is still no precise indication of who the bigger threats will be, as nice as it would be to find out some of them. We know that this is a post-crisis world and there are likely to be some differences. Some might turn out to be expected, while others might surprise just about anyone, and that’s a bit exciting.

Keep in mind that The Flash is expected to come back with new episodes on Tuesday, February 4th. More information about the first episode can be found here.

What do you want to see in episode 11 of season six of The Flash?

Share some of your thoughts and hopes now! As soon as there is more news to report, we will definitely have it for you here. (Photo: The CW.)

