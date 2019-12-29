advertisement

A man who is imprisoned in a speedboat because of the death of his Tinder date is now planning his wedding behind bars, as his Georgian lover reveals.

Former web developer Jack Shepherd, who was imprisoned for the death of Tinder Date, Charlotte Brown, wooed 25-year-old Maiko Tchanturidze while fleeing her homeland, The Sunreported.

Miss Tchanturidze told the Sunday Mirror that she was “waiting” for Shepherd – although he is still married to the partner, he married only months after Charlotte’s death.

“I’ll wait for him. I just hope that he will be released as soon as possible, ”she said.

“We talked about marriage and children. We’ll see what the future holds for us. “

media_cameraMaiko Tchanturidze wants to marry her murderer Jack Shepherd.

31-year-old Shepherd was sentenced to six years in prison for the death of 24-year-old Charlotte Brown, who was thrown from his boat while cruising the Thames in December 2015.

It was said to be a champagne-filled first date with Shepherd who managed to get to safety when the boat crashed.

Charlotte was pulled out of the water unconscious and unresponsive after being thrown from the boat.

An autopsy revealed that she died from being immersed in cold water.

Shepherd originally preceded a lawsuit against Old Bailey and spent ten months in Georgia, from where he was later extradited.

Shepherd later fled the country after being charged with manslaughter, but was jailed for six years in his absence.

Former television reporter Tchanturidze also shared how she and Shepherd wrote each other and remembered how the two met in a park.

media_cameraJack Shepherd (right) appears in court.

She said they plan to be together as soon as Shepherd is released under license – although they hope to move to Georgia.

Chanturidze, who still lives in Georgia, said: “Hopefully he will be released in the middle of the sentence or earlier.

“I’m not sure if he can leave the country and possibly have to serve the second half of his sentence in Britain. Then I have to move there.”

“We will most likely move to Georgia afterwards. We have plans for a good future together. “

The jury at Shepherd’s trial heard that he and Charlotte were taking a night excursion past the Houses of Parliament in his boat.

He handed the controls to Charlotte just before she hit a tree trunk and toppled over.

Returning from Georgia earlier this year, Shepherd appeared at Old Bailey in April and was sentenced to another six months in prison for bail violations.

The Shepherd case in the UK sparked outrage when The Sun announced that it had received taxpayer-funded legal aid to contest his conviction while he was on the run for ten months.

He surrendered to the Georgian authorities on January 23, but remained innocent.

He claims Brown was driving when the speedboat crashed.

