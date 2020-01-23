advertisement

After 1950 hours of needlework, the last stitches of the Arbroath tapestry were sewn by a group of qualified embroiderers to complete a key element of the celebrations of Arbroath 2020

The intricate three-panel tapestry has now been handed over to the care of Historic Environment Scotland where it was unveiled at a special reception in the Scottish Parliament.

advertisement

The tapestry will be exhibited on a long-term basis in Arbroath Abbey from the beginning of April to coincide with the 700th anniversary of the declaration of Arbroath.

Linda Walker, one of the nine teams of embroidery and textile artists who worked on the spectacular piece, said: “We created the Arbroath tapestry for the people of Arbroath, so it is quite appropriate that it be displayed so that everyone can see it in the history of our city. Abbey during the commemorations of Arbroath 2020 and beyond. “

The Arbroath Declaration is a letter sent by Scottish nobles to Pope John in Avignon on April 6, 1320.

Widely recognized as one of Scotland’s most important documents, the 700th anniversary of the Arbroath Declaration inspired Arbroath 2020, a six-month special event program.

Alex Paterson, CEO of Historic Environment Scotland (HES), which manages Arbroath Abbey, said: “We are delighted to receive the Arbroath Tapestry and integrate it into the abbey’s continuing history.

“This amazing piece of crafts not only tells the story of the Arbroath Declaration, but also covers key moments in the history of the Abbey until today.

“This magnificent tapestry not only pays homage to the importance of the Declaration – it also shows how the people of Arbroath work together imaginatively to celebrate the extraordinary history of their city and its abbey.”

Angus South SNP MSP Graeme Dey, who hosted the Holyrood event, said, “The painstaking work, which spans almost 2,000 hours in total, from Linda Walker and her team has produced superb tapestry that memorable captures the history of the Declaration and all that it represents.

“I have no doubt that the Tapestry will prove to be a real crowd attraction when it is exhibited at the Abbey.”

The three richly colored panels of the work were designed by Andrew Crummy, designer of the Great Tapestry of Scotland.

The central panel represents Robert the Bruce and Father Bernard of Arbroath writing the Declaration, the two smaller panels representing the role and influence of the abbey within Arbroath.

“William I, founder of the abbey, is represented in a panel, with a fisherwoman, emphasizing the importance of the local fishing industry.

“The panel on the right represents the many trades involved in the construction and maintenance of the abbey and represents two Scottish nobles who set sail to deliver the declaration in Avignon,” added Linda.

The tapestry is decorated with unique Osbro apples from Arbroath, introduced to the region by monks from the abbey, and 46 seals of the barons who “signed” the Arbroath Declaration.

Linda added, “These seals were very delicate because they are small and very detailed – and had to be precise representations of the seals on the original declaration.

“Each seal took hours and hours of research before we even started sewing.”

advertisement