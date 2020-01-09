advertisement

The producer Matt Walker has increased the anticipation of the fans with the promise that “a little bit more” will be added to the upcoming port of Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition.

In a tweet posted on the official Twitter account for Devil May Cry, Walker said that because the team knows “that this game has a special place in your heart”, they felt “motivated”, stressed in relation to the popular meme environment series antagonist Virgil to “add a little more that you all really like.”

An SSSpecial mini developer update on #DevilMayCry 3 Special Edition for #NintendoSwitch from producer Matt Walker (@retrootoko) pic.twitter.com/FgqY38swgn

– Devil May Cry (@DevilMayCry) January 7, 2020

A follow-up tweet from the account revealed a calendar with dates for the “three little extras” that come into play earlier this year:

Three little extra features for the #DevilMayCry 3 Special Edition for Nintendo Switch … are there any guesses as to what they could be …?

Revealed on: January 16 Januar January 30 😈 February 13 🍕https: //t.co/SvXZz4Kz5v

– Devil May Cry (@DevilMayCry) January 8, 2020

Fans have speculated that one of the features could be a playable Virgil mode, as the second tweet refers to the “motivated” meme and the use of the purple devil emoji.

Some fans have also assumed that one of the features will be a modern style switching system, as screenshots from the official website have shown that Dante’s styles are now displayed above the health bar, unlike the original version, in which the style names were not displayed. To do this, the players have to pause the game and change styles at the beginning of the mission or at Divinity Statues:

The Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition for Nintendo Switch follows the ports of the original Devil May Cry and Devil May Cry 2.

Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition will be available on February 20, 2020.

What do you think these little extras will be?

