At one point, Michigan State Basketball was 5-3 and looked in trouble. Since then, the Spartans have fought like a national title contender.

Michigan State is known to have lost basketball to Kentucky and Virginia Tech in neutral positions. The Spartans suffered some major setbacks from starter Joshua Langford’s devastating injury before the start of the season and his refusal to be immediately fit for star transfer Joey Hauser. The state of Michigan has suffered out of court from the death of Cassius Winston’s brother Zachary Winston.

Overcoming adversity when it appears that you always have to overcome a new obstacle or a difficult path is more than a sign of strength. It is more than just showing that you have a heart, it is a sign of greatness, and some people, or in this case some teams, will never experience this feeling of pure satisfaction when you know that you are climbing mountains and across oceans Swim to earn the satisfaction of reaching your full potential. Guess what? The defeat to Duke, Michigan was the awakening of a sleeping giant, and now the Big Ten and the rest of college basketball are taking notice.

Much like a phoenix rising from the ashes, the Michigan state season seemed to be in the ashes after a very disappointing loss to the Blue Devils at their home base. The first half of this game for the Spartans was by no means good. At one point, Michigan State had dropped 16 points at half-time. The Spartans flipped the ball over at an alarming rate and missed free throws, especially one and one. Duke’s aggressive man-to-man defense created chaos in the Michigan attack in the first half as it was only 29 points. At 9:47 in the second half, the Spartans had dropped 21 and the state of Michigan lost 87-75. Then the sleeping giant woke up and the Spartans didn’t look back.

In early December, it was easy to say that Louisville was on its way to becoming king of college basketball after beating Michigan at time 4, but the Cardinals, after being ranked number 1, would end up at 13 against Texas Tech lose the Jimmy V Classic. Then the Kansas Jayhawks emerged as the new number 1, but lost to Villanova on the road and were dethroned from their crown.

Towards the end of December, one-loss teams such as Gonzaga and Ohio State took 1st and 2nd places. The Buckeyes would shortly afterwards lose four of their last six games in the new year and are not a candidate for the Big Ten victory at this point either. Gonzaga, who lost 18 points to Michigan earlier in the season, won the last nine games, but fought fiercely against the Portland drivers, who had a 42:35 advantage at halftime. The Zags finally needed a big comeback in the 2nd half against a narrow lead to win over .500 team. Gonzaga narrowly got away with a 5-point win over Pepperdine, who had a defeat and was undecided at half-time. In other words, not a single team looked like a clear favorite to win the national championship.

As mentioned earlier, Michigan State was struggling earlier this season. Due to the fact that they have three defeats this season, it cannot be said at the moment that they are clearly better than teams that have lost to Duke or teams like Gonzaga that have only one defeat in the season. However, national championships are not won in November or December.

Even though the outlook looks bleak when Virginia lost the first # 1 seed to a # 16 seed in the NCAA tournament last season but recovered to win the national title the following season, it is not how you start, but how you end. Rather, it depends on the season before or how a team did outside the conference and how you played in the NCAA tournament.

