BARCELONA, Spain – Spanish football was tarnished by a player who was racially abused during a league match on Saturday. Two games ago there was street fighting between fans outside the stadiums.

The league president said the incidents “seriously harmed” Spanish football.

Bilbao’s athletic striker, Iñaki Williams, said he was the victim of racial abuse by fans when he played at Espanyol in Barcelona.

“I have suffered racial insults that no one wants to hear and that have no place here,” said Williams after the 1-1 draw.

Black Williams played 82 minutes before being substituted.

Movistar, a television station, showed Williams how he was confronted with a group of Espanyol fans who mocked him with monkey chants while a teammate from Bilbao took a corner kick.

“People should have fun to help their team. This is about friendship, ”said Williams.

Espanyol condemned the incident and said it was working to identify the fans involved.

“Espanyol strongly condemns any expression of racism in a football stadium,” said the club. “The club is investigating the racist incident that some fans have committed against Iñaki Williams.”

Williams did not say whether he had reported the incident to the referee, whose report did not mention the racist chants.

Before the game in Espanyol on Saturday and in front of the Valencia stadium before the game against Barcelona, ​​ultra-fan groups competed on the street.

The video on social media showed groups of men throwing tables out of the bars and exchanging punches in both cases.

“Today we took a step back in the work we started years ago,” tweeted Spanish league president Javier Tebas. “The violent incidents in Barcelona and Valencia (and) the racist insults against Iñaki Williams are doing great damage to Spanish football. La Liga takes responsibility and will work with the clubs to find out what we did wrong. “

