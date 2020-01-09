advertisement

Jeremy and Carmen Steward love their new home from McKee Homes in Ravenswood, Airdrie.

Christina Ryan / Postmedia

The four-level split that Carmen and Jeremy Steward built in Airdrie’s Ravenswood community is proof that married people can happily live together.

advertisement

Ifti met online and have lived in Airdrie for seven years. Carmen has the entire fourth level for her craft room while Jeremy hosts his two-month board game nights at the large table in the main dining room.

For just the two, the 1,600-plus-square-foot, back-to-front compartment built by McKee Homes seems to work well.

“We wouldn’t initially look at the four-level partitions, but it’s a beautiful model. The main floor has a vaulted ceiling. It’s really nice,” Carmen says.

The Stewards specifically chose McKee to build their new home after Jeremy, who works for a power company in Balzac, was known for the quality of their work.

Other than wanting a backyard house with enough backyard space for a double garage and a desire to live on the east side of the highway, the Stewards were open to suggestions.

“McKee was very accommodating. We would say ‘we want this’ and the sales rep would go in his drawer and come up with a plan. Between him and Jeremy, they changed this particular plan and it was he who needed it. , ”She explains.

The Dunluce split level model is just one of a hundred different designs offered by acclaimed builder Airdrie.

The Stewards had not married to any particular community, but chose Ravenswood because at the time, it was the only community on that side of town where they could build a wrapped house.

“It’s close to Yankee Valley Boulevard, but you know, we can’t hear any street noise. The crossing from where we were to the Fairways to here has also shortened about 10 minutes from our trip,” says Carmen who works for a truck companies northeast of Calgary.

Dunluce has three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and a laundry room on the top floor; a living room, kitchen and dining room on the main floor; a family room, guest bedroom and another full bathroom on the third level just below Carmen’s coveted class and craft room plus the lower level mechanical rooms. There is also a crawl space below the third level which is great for storage.

Stewards was upgraded from a bathtub in the master bathroom to a walk-in shower with his and her shower heads. They also upgraded the laminate to the main level and went with granite in the kitchen.

“My parents have a four-level compartment, so I know this floor plan,” Carmen says. “You can have your spaces separated – that’s the beauty of it.”

Kim Kingsbury, McKee area sales manager in Ravenswood, says Dunluce’s official size is 1,692 square feet covering only the first three levels. The developed basement makes this separation even greater.

“To build this house in Ravenswood, the price would start at $ 421,000 including GST. Ravenswood is also the only community with many to house this floor plan,” she says.

Broadview Homes, NuVista Homes, Emerald New Homes, Pacesetter Homes and McKee are building on the latest lots as the 12-year-old neighborhood, built by Qualico Communities, near completion. Kingsbury says it has only 13 tears left.

McKee is also building on Bayside Estates, Coppers Crossing, Kings Heights, Chinook Gate and Vista Crossing in Crossfield, 16 miles north of Airdrie.

The other major project for the local builder is in Lanark, a lake community under development from Melcor southeast of Ravenswood.

DETAILS

COMMUNITY: Ravenswood in Airdrie.

Developer: Qualico Communities.

builder: McKee Homes.

MODEL: The back-to-front split-Dunluce leaned home.

SIZE: 1,692 square feet plus basement with three bedrooms, three full baths.

PRICE: From $ 421,000 GST incl.

INFORMATION: Plans can be viewed at the McKee Show Home on Ravenstern Link S.E. or mckeehomes.com

advertisement