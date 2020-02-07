advertisement

The New York Islanders displayed their play-off caliber metal by pitching three consecutive third-period comebacks during a homeland against Western Conference foes.

Tests will continue Saturday as the Islanders hit the road and visit the hottest Eastern Conference team, the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Both teams left on Friday after extending Thursday’s win when the Islanders returned from a pair of two-goal deficits to defeat the Los Angeles Kings 5-3, and the Lightning never entered a 4-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins. .

Gathering five of the six possible points against the Kings, Vancouver Canucks and Dallas Stars, the Islanders moved three points ahead of the Carolina Chargers and Philadelphia Flyers, who are tied for two Eastern Conference wildcards, entering Friday. . New York has two games on hand from both teams.

The successful hometown injected the islands with much needed confidence after a two-month stretch in which they struggled to establish viability. New York went 12-12-2 from November 25 to January 18, a space in which there were only two strips with more than two games left.

With Thursday’s win, the Islanders picked their point in five games (3-0-2). The points were particularly prominent in their last three games, when Brock Nelson scored in the final minute of regulation to force overtime in the 4-3 loss to the Vancouver Canucks on February 1 before Mathew Barzal scored the equalizer goal with 3:59 left in a 4-3 overtime win over the Dallas Stars on Tuesday.

The Islanders fell behind 2-0 and 3-1 on Thursday, but scored the last four goals of the game, including an empty net from Anders Lee in which the New York captain would dove for a loose hook to convert it. in the unhappy goal.

“It was a big game for us,” Islanders head coach Barry Trotz said Thursday night. “We had to fight again and win a hockey game. This is the third time we have to do it. This tells a lot about our room. The best example of this was a goalless goal. “

Things have been a little softer in the win / loss columns for the Lightning, who have won five straight and are 17-2-1 since Dec. 23 to rise to second place in the Atlantic Division. Tampa Bay is 25-8-3 since the last time it passed consecutive games without winning a point (November 16-19).

The Lightning have not followed in their last four victories, a space in which they have outscored the opposition 15-7. Tampa Bay has gone just over 268 minutes since the last one passed, which was in the second period of a 4-2 win over the Kings on January 28.

The task going forward for the Lightning may have gotten tougher in the second period of Thursday night, when defender Ryan McDonagh left after receiving a slap in the ankle. Tampa Bay is already without defender Jan Rutta, who is expected to lose a few weeks after suffering a lower body injury against the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday night.

“I think we did a good job,” his defensive friend Victor Hedman told the Lightning concluding Thursday night’s game with five defenders. “It was still fresh in our minds as Rutta came down in the last game and (McDonagh) today. Very happy with the five guys who had to finish.”

