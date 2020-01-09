advertisement

“The Soup” goes back to E!, With the new restart of comedian and actress Jade Catta-Preta, which premieres in February.

Catta-Preta’s new version of “The Soup” is a new iteration of the long-standing “Talk Soup” franchise and follows the iteration led by Joel McHale, which is based on E! for 12 seasons between 2004 and 2015.

Clip highlights and recurring sections are shown that report on “funny moments in television and entertainment”, including the latest series of competitions, day and night talk shows, popular reality favorites like “The Real Housewives” and “The Bachelor” Screenplay series, sports programs and everything in between. “

Catta-Preta is a Brazilian-born comic and actress who works in Los Angeles, New York and Brazil. She performs in comedy clubs across the country, in both English and Portuguese. Her credits include MTV’s “Girl Code” and “Punk”, Comedy Centrals “@Midnight” and guest roles in “Modern Family” and “The Jim Gaffigan Show”.

“I’m incredibly excited for” The Soup! “It’s a dream to host a show I’ve always been a fan of,” said Catta-Preta in a statement. “Just one more thing on my bucket list … become the sixth Spice Girl … Gazpacho Spice. Fingers crossed.”

The weekly series will premiere on Wednesday, February 12th. It is produced by Mission Control Media, with Sue Murphy, Dwight D. Smith and Michael Agbabian acting as executive producers.

