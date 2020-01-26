advertisement

Call the Midwife, season 9, episode 5, has a lot of interesting things on the program, but at least for us the most interesting thing is how the show involves the era.

It’s still crazy to think about how important The Sound of Music was in the time of the series and how it manages to be in the public consciousness today. It is in some way connected to the way the characters perceive and consume films, even if the Call the Midwife world is fictional. It’s also very funny to see that not every character will be interested in the film in this episode – even if it becomes a multi-generation hit.

Even though references to the classic musical may be fun, you can be sure that there are many other interesting things coming up in this episode. After all, this whole episode will be a great opportunity to see some characters learning a little more about themselves, and also for Dr.’s children. Turner and Shelagh, letting a helping hand make sure they find some time to focus on their romance.

advertisement

For more information, including the more devastating storylines, see the full Season 9 episode of Call the Midwife, Episode 5:

Sister Frances (Ella Bruccoleri) is at a loss when she takes care of the diabetic and convalescent cancer patient Albert Calthorp (Jay Simpson), whose capable wife Grace (Sam Spiro) refuses to accept further help.

Grace looks after her husband, older, sick mother Minnie (Stephanie Fayerman) and daughter Ingrid (Lottie Rice), who is three years old and is about to have another child. Grace’s rejection of Sister Frances leaves her feeling in the way.

Sister Crane (Linda Bassett) and Sister Hilda (Fenella Woolgar) are involved with an anxious new father, Ronald (Karl Davies). Ronald is determined to be present at the birth of his firstborn and gets on Sister Crane’s nerves during delivery.

Meanwhile, Violet (Annabelle Apsion) receives two tickets for the new hit movie The Sound Of Music. Since Fred (Cliff Parisi) is not interested in the film, Violet is giving away the tickets. All proceeds go to the incubator fund.

Since Timothy (Max Macmillan) is at home during the summer holidays and the practice has as much to do as ever, the Turners (Stephen McGann and Laura Main) feel the romance is about to expire from their marriage. It’s up to Timothy, Angela (Alice Brown), and May (April Rae Hoang) to give their parents a night off – but they’re not sure how …

Similar news – Be sure to get some other messages when it comes to Call the Midwife!

What do you want to see regarding Call the Midwife Season 9, Episode 5?

Which story do you think will be your favorite story? Share this now in the comments! Also, remember to stay here for more news. (Photo: BBC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Follow her on Twitter.

advertisement