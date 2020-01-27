advertisement

Following the Grammy Awards on Sunday, songs that were broadcast during the broadcast are likely to dominate the U.S. iTunes sales charts. In fact, every song in the top 5 at the Grammys got a big showcase.

Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani’s “Nobody But You”, number 1 before the show, will remain in the top position on Monday morning at 02:00 CET.

Demi Lovato’s “Anyone”, which was only available on the night of the Grammys, is in second place after her powerful appearance.

advertisement

A strong performance is also responsible for Camila Cabello’s “First Man” coming third on the charts. The title featured on the artist’s recently released “Romance” album was outside the top 1000 before the show.

Although Billie Eilish focused her appearance on “When the Party Is Over”, her tough “bad guy” got a lot of attention thanks to his record and song-of-the-year victories. It is currently number 4 in the table.

Jonas Brothers’ “What A Man Gotta Do” who received the performance treatment is # 5.

advertisement