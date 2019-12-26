advertisement

Canada’s first single minister for northern affairs says he will do nothing but stay alone.

“The way I look at it, my ministry is responsible for all those issues – environment, transportation, resource development – but for the North,” Dan Vandal, Manitoba MP for Parliament who heads the country’s first ministry in history, told to concentrate on the Arctic.

“We do it by working closely with other ministers.”

advertisement

Canada has been a kind of northern affairs ministry for decades, but has always been wrapped up in other areas such as resource development or indigenous concerns. Vandal is Canada’s first Minister for the Northern Territories, full stop.

Ministry is unique in that it addresses a region, not a subject. That means for almost any of the priorities voiced by northerners, such as a route to the resource-rich Central Arctic or healthcare improvements, Vandal will have to work with the department responsible for road construction or hospital financing.

“It’s the kind of portfolio where I touch on so many different things,” he told The Canadian Press in an interview. “They all have independent ministries and I am a single minister, so I have to draft protocols on how we are going to solve these things.”

There is a lot of work to do together.

In the days leading up to their last term, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberals issued an Arctic policy framework that was widely seen as lacking specific policy direction. Vandal said the meat on the bone is coming.

“The framework is the priority.”

Tight on what is important to him, Vandal cited Nutrition North – a federal program that subsidizes northern veterans to reduce food costs that has been called ineffective.

“I want to make sure those programs are properly summarized, so we do a better job of making sure people there receive basic food. This is extremely basic,” he said.

“I want to make sure that nutrition in the North is as effective as possible. I want to make sure budgets are adequate.”

Vandal also brought post-secondary education. Although Yukon will open a university next spring, access to degree programs in the rest of the Arctic is limited.

And infrastructure everywhere is important to the government, but especially in the North, he said.

“We know there is not much. The basic infrastructure is necessary for resource projects to move forward, so I will certainly make those advantages.

Vandal said he wants his priorities set by the northerners. Many meetings with the prime ministers of the territory and indigenous leaders are coming to an end.

“Before I make a lot of recipes – that’s possible, this can be done – I have to do even more of my ground-level work with people living in the area.”

He also promises to consult with Arctic MPs. Two – Larry Bagnell and Michael McLeod – are Liberals, while Mumilaaq Qaqqaq is a New Democrat.

The priorities are great, but they all need funding. Budget talks are underway and Vandal knows he should get an Arctic fur first.

“I have to make sure the northern priorities are reflected in the budget if we are to get things done.”

This report from the Canadian Press was first published on December 26, 2019

– Follow Bob Weber @ row1960 on Twitter

advertisement