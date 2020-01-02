advertisement

Arsenal are expected to make at least one or two transfers in the winter transfer market, particularly in defense, where manager Michael Aretha may need help following a knee injury in Kalum.

The England striker could miss the rest of the season due to a knee injury to Chelsea at the end of the year for Goalie.

Arsenal will have to deal with their midfield options, especially if former club boss Grand Xh Grant leaves the club this month.

The Swiss international midfielder has been keenly interested in the German Bundesliga’s Hertha Berlin, and recent rumors have suggested that he may return to Germany, despite manager Michael Arteta saying the player has told him to stay at Arsenal.

Arsenal have signed Arsenal boss Borussia Dortmund from Moheengladbach for the summer of 2016, which is estimated to be around £ 35million.

Arsenal are interested in Adrian Rabiot, former midfielder of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), who is currently playing for Juventus.

The old lady is interested in selling Adrian Rabiotti rather than the loan offered by Arsenal, according to a Football London report.

Juventus have asked the Frenchman to pay between £ 21m and £ 25m, which also captures Everton’s interest.

Arsenal are also interested in Rangers midfielder Glenn Kamara, who has previously been in their books for five years between 2012 and 2017.

