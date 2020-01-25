advertisement

OTTAWA – The body that Canadians address with federal benefits disputes wants to learn from the people most affected by the system, with an eye to further reducing wait times and simplifying an appeals process that has already gone through reforms. gave me.

“What is clearly clear and simple is once you start thinking about the people using the system, that becomes the cornerstone of almost everything you do,” Paul Aterman, chairman of the Social Security Court, said in an interview with The Canadian Press this week.

Aterman said a four-year overhaul has already addressed glaring problems with a lawsuit that was not designed with the user at heart.

He said it has involved changing the way it handles matters and interpreting regulations to reduce what may be waiting years for years for decisions.

Next week, the court is reaching out to interested parties to reveal less clear-cut issues that still need to be addressed.

The idea is to simplify things for people who appeal government decisions on old age security, Canada Pension Plan payments and employment insurance benefits, which Aterman noted often include people who may have trouble navigating a bureaucracy. dark.

“Many of them do not have post-secondary education, some of them do not have secondary education. They are among the most marginalized people in the country,” Aterman said.

“On the other hand, we are dealing with the social welfare legislation of the 1960s and 1970s, where there is no reward for any politician to modernize those things. It is a task of thanks,” he added shortly afterwards. “So that’s what we’re stuck with: We’re stuck with archaic legislation and a population using the system that doesn’t understand what’s going on with them.”

The previous Conservative government set up the court in 2013 to replace four separate bodies, and many of its problems stemmed from the lack of its plan and the lack of a transition plan.

Just over four years ago, a critical auditor’s report found the average wait time for bitter decisions ranged from 44 days to more than 200 and, at worst, 884 days to decisions on the benefits of capability. limited CPP.

Regulations for the body were written behind closed doors and without much input from stakeholders, who for years questioned why the federal government could not share documents with the court that were needed for appeals. Forcing people to retrieve them again caused delays.

There were also concerns about the requirement that some complainants hire lawyers to represent them. Highly legalized decisions were difficult to understand.

The court granted the request for a lawyer. A simple language expert helped the court make easier-to-read decisions, reducing the length of the sentences by 25 percent. Last fall, the court began having staff proactively call the complainants to pursue them during the process.

The court also decided to interpret its regulations in a way to allow them to obtain the necessary paperwork for appeals from Employment and Social Development Canada. The decision shortened the waiting time to schedule hearings.

The court wants to do more. Over the next year, she plans to reduce the time for a decision on things like CPP and retirement security from 150 days to 70, and for securing employment from 90 to 45 days.

Aterman said there is still room to cut waiting times further.

“But the idea is not speed at all costs,” he said. “We want to provide a quality justice system, so we will make a point at which returns are simply reduced.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on January 25, 2020.

