The quarterfinals are set at the Surrey RCMP Classic, the basketball tournament for all Surrey high schools.
Wednesday’s games were canceled due to the overnight storm, with all games being moved to Thursday (January 16th).
An updated schedule includes the top four quarterfinal match-ups:
• Lord Tweedsmuir vs Elgin Park, 1 p.m. to Enver Creek;
• Guildford Park vs Semiahmoo, 3 p.m. at Guildford Park;
• Queen Elizabeth vs. Tamanawis, 2 p.m. in QE;
• Southridge vs. Fleetwood Park, 2:45 p.m. to Enver Creek.
Midnight Games Friday (Jan. 17) midnight will begin at 5:45 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. in the middle gym of Enver Creek. The school, located at 14505 84th Ave., also plays its last Saturday night hospitality, a 7:45 p.m. to start.
All results and schedules are posted at surreybasketballclassic.info.
For the year 2020, 48 teams of young and old are shooting for glory at the Classic, which is one of the largest high school basketball tournaments in Canada. Nearly 700 teenage athletes will play 87 games this week.
The junior division championship final, also played in Enver Creek, is set to begin Saturday at 12:15 p.m.
SENIOR TOURNAMENT’s Revised Program:
FIELD B.
THURSDAY 16th January
9. 1:15 PM on FH: Johnston Heights vs. Salish
10. 2:45 pm FH: Pacific Academy vs. Enver Creek
11. 4:15 in FH: Earl Marriott vs. Sullivan Heights. – CHAMPIONSHIP
MAJOR VALUE OF JESUS 16 January
9. 4:30 pm EC: Princess Margaret vs. Surrey Christian
10. 11:30 am GP: Frank Hurt vs Khalsa
11. 12:15 PM IN: LA Matheson vs. North Surrey
12. 1:15 pm GP: Panorama Ridge vs. Fraser Heights
13. 1pm at EC: Lord Tweedsmuir vs. Elgin Park
14. 3pm at GP: Guildford Park vs. Semiahmoo
15. 2:00 pm QE: Queen Elizabeth vs. Tamanawis
16. 2:45 pm EC: Southridge vs. Fleetwood Park
FRIDA 17 Jan
17. 10pm at EC: Winner 9 vs Winner 10
18, 11:45 in EC: Winner 11 vs. Winner 12
20. 1:15 PM EC: Loser 13 vs. Loser 14
21. 3pm at EC: Loser 15 vs. Loser 16
SEMI Conclusions
22. 5:45 pm EC: Winner 13 vs. Winner 14
23. 7:45 pm EC: Winner 15 vs Winner 16
CHAMPIONSHIP SATURDAYS 18 Jan
19. 9pm at EC: Winner 17 vs Winner 18
24. 3:30 pm EC: Winner 20 vs. Winner 21
25. 5:45 PM EC: Loser 22 vs Loser 23 (3rd place)
26. 7:45 pm EC: Winner 22 vs, Winner 23 (CHAMPIONSHIP)
JUNIOR TURNAMENT New program:
THURSDAY 16th January
Site teams on time
17. 4:30 pm in Tam: Lord Tweedsmuir vs. Sullivan
18. 1:30 pm in Tam: LA Matheson v. Tamanawis
19. 1:30 pm in Semi: Panorama vs. Semiahmoo
20. 3pm at Tam: Holy Cross vs. Enver Creek
3:00 pm at Semi: Earl Marriott Regent Christian
SEMI Conclusions
22. 6pm at EC: Princess Margaret Fleetwood Park
23. 7:30 pm EC: Guildford Park Elgin Park
FRIDA 17 Jan
21. 1:30 in CH: Winner 17 vs. Winner 18
24. 3:00 in CH: Winner 19 vs Winner 20 (5th place)
SATURDAY 18 JANUARY
25. 10:30 pm EC: Loser 22 vs Loser 23 (3/4)
26. 12pm at EC: Winning Championship 22 vs Winner 23
