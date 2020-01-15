advertisement

The quarterfinals are set at the Surrey RCMP Classic, the basketball tournament for all Surrey high schools.

Wednesday’s games were canceled due to the overnight storm, with all games being moved to Thursday (January 16th).

An updated schedule includes the top four quarterfinal match-ups:

• Lord Tweedsmuir vs Elgin Park, 1 p.m. to Enver Creek;

• Guildford Park vs Semiahmoo, 3 p.m. at Guildford Park;

• Queen Elizabeth vs. Tamanawis, 2 p.m. in QE;

• Southridge vs. Fleetwood Park, 2:45 p.m. to Enver Creek.

As we wait for today’s Surrey RCMP Classic games to be reviewed, Tuesday’s results (shown here) mean the quarterfinals of the matches as follows:

Tweedy vs Elgin Park.

Guildford Park vs. Semi.

QE vs Tamanawis

Southridge vs. Fleetwood Park. @ SSSAA_SD36

tour page: https://t.co/F4ppbUTglS pic.twitter.com/IumA5bqEkL

– Tom Zillich (@TomZillich) January 15, 2020

Midnight Games Friday (Jan. 17) midnight will begin at 5:45 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. in the middle gym of Enver Creek. The school, located at 14505 84th Ave., also plays its last Saturday night hospitality, a 7:45 p.m. to start.

All results and schedules are posted at surreybasketballclassic.info.

For the year 2020, 48 teams of young and old are shooting for glory at the Classic, which is one of the largest high school basketball tournaments in Canada. Nearly 700 teenage athletes will play 87 games this week.

Classic Memories: All high school stars remember the good times in the Surrey RCMP tournament, which begins Sunday. Listen to what Adam Paige, Riley Barker & Kyle Grewal have to say. @ SurreyRCMP @BCHoopScoop @SurreyHighBBall @ SSSAA_SD36 @bcboysbball #SurreyBC #basketballhttps: //t.co/R4cG7rl7UM

– Tom Zillich (@TomZillich) January 9, 2020

The junior division championship final, also played in Enver Creek, is set to begin Saturday at 12:15 p.m.

• RELATED LINKS: The Holy Cross of Surrey hosts this tour of BP Catholic.

SENIOR TOURNAMENT’s Revised Program:

FIELD B.

THURSDAY 16th January

9. 1:15 PM on FH: Johnston Heights vs. Salish

10. 2:45 pm FH: Pacific Academy vs. Enver Creek

11. 4:15 in FH: Earl Marriott vs. Sullivan Heights. – CHAMPIONSHIP

MAJOR VALUE OF JESUS ​​16 January

9. 4:30 pm EC: Princess Margaret vs. Surrey Christian

10. 11:30 am GP: Frank Hurt vs Khalsa

11. 12:15 PM IN: LA Matheson vs. North Surrey

12. 1:15 pm GP: Panorama Ridge vs. Fraser Heights

13. 1pm at EC: Lord Tweedsmuir vs. Elgin Park

14. 3pm at GP: Guildford Park vs. Semiahmoo

15. 2:00 pm QE: Queen Elizabeth vs. Tamanawis

16. 2:45 pm EC: Southridge vs. Fleetwood Park

FRIDA 17 Jan

17. 10pm at EC: Winner 9 vs Winner 10

18, 11:45 in EC: Winner 11 vs. Winner 12

20. 1:15 PM EC: Loser 13 vs. Loser 14

21. 3pm at EC: Loser 15 vs. Loser 16

SEMI Conclusions

22. 5:45 pm EC: Winner 13 vs. Winner 14

23. 7:45 pm EC: Winner 15 vs Winner 16

CHAMPIONSHIP SATURDAYS 18 Jan

19. 9pm at EC: Winner 17 vs Winner 18

24. 3:30 pm EC: Winner 20 vs. Winner 21

25. 5:45 PM EC: Loser 22 vs Loser 23 (3rd place)

26. 7:45 pm EC: Winner 22 vs, Winner 23 (CHAMPIONSHIP)

JUNIOR TURNAMENT New program:

THURSDAY 16th January

Site teams on time

17. 4:30 pm in Tam: Lord Tweedsmuir vs. Sullivan

18. 1:30 pm in Tam: LA Matheson v. Tamanawis

19. 1:30 pm in Semi: Panorama vs. Semiahmoo

20. 3pm at Tam: Holy Cross vs. Enver Creek

3:00 pm at Semi: Earl Marriott Regent Christian

SEMI Conclusions

22. 6pm at EC: Princess Margaret Fleetwood Park

23. 7:30 pm EC: Guildford Park Elgin Park

FRIDA 17 Jan

21. 1:30 in CH: Winner 17 vs. Winner 18

24. 3:00 in CH: Winner 19 vs Winner 20 (5th place)

SATURDAY 18 JANUARY

25. 10:30 pm EC: Loser 22 vs Loser 23 (3/4)

26. 12pm at EC: Winning Championship 22 vs Winner 23

tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

