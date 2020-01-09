advertisement

As temperatures in the Arctic begin to hit Calgary, one can be forgiven for wanting to fluctuate until spring. But Banff and Lake Louise have a plan to get people back out again.

SnowDays is a 12-day winter holiday in the Rockies, with activities, exhibitions, and food and drink offerings. Perhaps the most recognizable part of the annual SnowDays festival is the snow and ice carvings at Banff and Louise Lake. In Banff, sculptures can be found throughout the city and a live carving competition takes place on Bear Street January 16-18. Finished works of art will remain until January 26th. There will be fire pits and baking from the marshes every day while Saturdays will feature live music in the Bison Yard.

An ice bait concludes their appearance at the Lake Louise International Ice Carving Competition in 2019. SnowDays 2020 takes place January 15-26 across Banff and Lake Louise. Courtesy Devaan Ingraham / Banff & Lake Louise Tourism

At Lake Louise, an international ice-carving competition runs January 15-17. This always brings in top artists from around the world. A popular part of the event is the One Hour, One Block, One Carver speed competition, where thieves must create a sculpture between 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

During the SnowDays festival, bars and restaurants in Banff and Lake Louise will have special craft-provoking menus and there will also be an outdoor tasting event on Bear Street Jan. 24 from 3-9 p.m. with food, banquets and cocktails as part of a Tribute to Craft Spirits.

Tribute to Outdoor Craft Spirits The tasting event is part of the SnowDays celebration. Courtesy Devaan Ingraham / Banff & Lake Louise Tourism

