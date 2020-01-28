advertisement

It was a cool night.

On Tuesday morning, a Status Yellow warning of snow and ice for all of Ireland remains until noon.

Both Met Éireann and AA Roadwatch have warned drivers that ice and snow can be dangerous in some areas.

Even in the southwest, west and north there is still the possibility of further snow showers today, while a weather recommendation for cold and wintry weather throughout Ireland applies until Tuesday at 3 p.m.

advertisement

Met Éireann said Tuesday would be a mix of sunshine and occasional winter showers. These showers will be common in the western half of the country and there may be hail and thunder in these areas.

On Tuesday evening it will continue to rain occasionally, but there will be some winter showers in parts of the north and west.

The lowest temperatures are between 0 and 2 degrees at night with some frost spots, but the temperatures rise to 5 degrees at dawn.

As of Wednesday, the weather becomes milder with maximum temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees, although it will be wet and drizzle in many areas.

Continuing this trend, Thursday will be even warmer with temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees

advertisement