MELBOURNE / SYDNEY – Australian officials took advantage of the best weather Monday to reopen the roads blocked by fires and move some people to safety as thick smoke halted rescue efforts and hundreds of people were stranded.

Fires have destroyed more than 8 million hectares of land across the country, an area nearly the size of Austria, killing 25 people, destroying thousands of buildings and leaving several cities without electricity and mobile coverage.

Police confirmed on Monday the death of a 71-year-old man on the south coast of New South Wales (NSW) state who was reported missing on December 31.

A second day of light rain and cold winds brought relief from the heat-fueled flames that consumed parts of the two states over the weekend, but officials warned that dangerous weather was expected to return this week.

Victoria Prime Minister Daniel Andrews said about 400 people were attacked Sunday by Mallacoota, a small coastal vacation town.

“We had a plan to fly 300 more today. Sadly the smoke means that is not possible,” he said.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who has been criticized for what opponents call his government’s failure to resolve climate change, announced a $ 2 billion ($ 1.4 billion) over two years for a newly formed National Bushfire Recovery Agency.

“What we’re focusing on here is the human cost and the cost of rebuilding people’s lives,” Morrison told reporters in Canberra.

He said nearly 4,000 cattle and sheep were killed in the fires. Countless wild animals have been killed.

Dean Linton, a resident of Jindabyne in the Snowy Mountains, used the break in the immediate threat of his town to visit his wife and four children who had fled to Sydney.

He also chose a fire pump and generator to help him protect the family home.

“There is a lot of fuel in that national park; it would only take a lightning strike,” Linton told Reuters.

The wildfire season began earlier than normal this year after a three-year drought that has left much of the country’s moisture.

Below are some highlights of what’s happening:

* The New Zealand Defense Force said the first of three air force helicopters that were deployed to help set off Monday while the other two were expected over the next two days.

* There were no urgent warnings in the fire-ravaged states on Monday following the change in weather. Two people were lost as 146 fires burned in New South Wales (NSW) but all were again at the “tips” level, the lowest alarm rating.

* Victoria State had 39 fires with 13 “watch and act” warnings. All the missing persons were accounted for, authorities said.

* About 67,000 people have been evacuated or evacuated from fire-damaged areas in Victoria, said State Minister for Emergency Services Lisa Neville.

* Victoria created a Bushfire Recovery Agency, with initial funding of $ 50 million. The healing is expected to cost “far more” than $ 500m, said State Prime Minister Andrews.

* Fire officials said light rain that has brought some relief has created problems for backpacking efforts to starve fuel fires.

* State power distributor NSW Essential Energy said its network had suffered “significant damage”, with nearly 24,000 customers without power. It may take a while to restore power to some areas due to the extent of the damage and the difficulty in securing safe access, he said. Affected areas include Batemans Bay on the south coast of New Wales.

* As conditions eased, NSW Fire Service said residents of Bega, Tathra, Merimbula, Eden, Pambula, Bermagui and north and south villages can now return, though they need to monitor conditions.

* Insurers have received 5,850 fire-related claims in NSW, Victoria, South Australia and Queensland since the Insurance Council declared a fiery disaster on November 8.

* Losses are valued at $ 375m as of November, with insured losses of another $ 56m in September and October, the Insurance Council said. The figures do not include properties lost during the past 24 to 36 hours in areas such as the southern mountains of NSW and the southern coast.

* Accommodation provider Aspen Group said it expects a $ 500,000 hit on both revenue and net operating income from fires.

* Canberra was running out of masks as smoke covered the capital, ACT emergency services said. The National Gallery of Australia said it was closed to protect visitors and artworks. The government department responsible for coordinating disaster response was also shut down due to poor air quality.

* Photos on social media showed the city of Melbourne wearing thick smoke.

* Actor Russell Crowe bypassed Hollywood’s Golden Globes ceremony, where he won an award for playing former Fox News chief executive Roger Ailes in the television series “Loudest Room in the Room.” Presenter Jennifer Aniston said Crowe stayed in Australia to protect his family from the fires and read remarks he had prepared in which he said the fires were “based on climate change”.

* Prime Minister Morrison faced more criticism for his handling of the crisis. “Poor political judgment is one thing. Competence is another thing altogether. This is the area of ​​political risk Scott Morrison wants to avoid, ”Australian newspaper Rupert Murdoch, a government supporter, said in an article by the newspaper’s national affairs editor.

* Forty-one U.S. firefighters are in Victoria with 70 more from Canada and the United States expected to join on January 8, the Victoria Country Fire Authority said on Twitter.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul and Swati Pandey; Additional reporting by Paulina Duran and Jonathan Barrett in Sydney and Lisa Richwine in Los Angeles Editing by Jane Wardell, Robert Birsel)

