advertisement

I test a lot of smart home products for BGR deals, so it goes without saying that my house is pretty smart. Just about everything in my house that can be connected to the internet is connected to the internet, and I can control it all from my smartphone or I can even automate it with my SmartThings smart home hub. Of all I have, however, there is one smart device that I love more than the rest. It’s the Chamberlain myQ Smart Garage Door Opener and it’s now on sale for less than $ 39. I love being able to control my garage door from my phone, but I also like being able to see if my garage is open or closed, where I am too. Believe me, that feature really comes in handy when you are out of the house and you get the sudden feeling that you may have left it open.

Here is the scoop of the product page:

NEW! FREE IN GARAGE DELIVERY WITH KEY BY AMAZON Prime members in selected areas can sign up with the myQ Smart Garage Hub to get Amazon packages securely in their garage, simply link your myQ account in the Key app

SMART GARAGE CONTROL Open and close your garage door from any location with your smartphone via the myQ app

SMART MESSAGES Receive notifications when your garage door opens or closes in real time by setting up custom notifications, great for busy families entering and leaving the house through the garage

UNIVERSAL – Easy to add functionality to upgrade your existing garage door opener. Works with all major brands of garage door openers made after 1993 that have standard safety sensors

REQUIREMENTS needed to get started – a router with 2.4 gigahertz wifi frequency, a router with 802.11 B / G / N, a router within 50 feet. of the myQ Smart Garage Hub (more details in PDF user manual)

SIMPLE SETUP Wireless installation with simple step-by-step instructions in the myQ App means that you can enjoy smart garage operation within minutes

GUEST ACCESS Safely invite up to three people to operate your garage with the myQ Guest function (Note: not intended for guests under the age of 13)

SMART COOPERATION Linking your myQ account to Google Assistant and IFTTT is free for a limited time. No credit card required

CORE FUNCTIONS Opening, closing and receiving status messages from garage doors are INCLUDED with myQ App at no extra cost

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to stay up to date with the latest and greatest deals we find on the internet. Prices are subject to change without notice and all of the discount coupons listed above may be available in limited stock. BGR can receive a commission on orders placed via this article.

advertisement

Image source: Artazum / Shutterstock

.

advertisement