Unless you want Anker’s Roav Viva (now for sale for just $ 19.49!), Which is basically an Echo Dot built into a car charger, there is really only one car charger that you should even consider. It is the AUKEY USB car charger with double connection and this is now for sale on Amazon for a low price. This mini car charger is so compact that you can close the cover of your power port without removing it. Two-packs normally only cost $ 15, but the coupon code OIIY7T8O now cuts that to $ 10.49. That’s just over $ 5 per charger!

This is what you need to know on the product page:

Ultra compact: change an unused 12V / 24V socket in your car into 2 powerful USB charging ports that are close to the edge of the socket

Optimal charging: charge two devices at full speed simultaneously with 5V 2.4A of special adaptive power output per USB port

Universal compatibility: works with all USB devices, including Android and Apple smartphones and tablets

Complete protection: Built-in protection protects your devices against excessive current, overheating and overcharging

Package Content: AUKEY CC-S1 24-W car charger with two ports, user manual.

